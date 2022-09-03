WEC to not review complaint that claimed all online absentee ballot requests are illegal

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has declined to review a complaint filed in support of Harry Wait that claimed all online absentee ballot requests are illegal.

The complaint was filed Tuesday by Jay Stone, vice president of HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government, the group Wait is president of. Wait was criminally charged Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, more than a month after the Town of Dover resident publicly admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Wait has been charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information.

Stone's complaint alleged that the WEC website used to process absentee ballot requests and online voter registrations, MyVote.Wi.gov, does not explicitly come up in state law, and so it cannot legally be used for election-related purposes.

WEC has repeatedly attested that MyVote is legal because it does not process absentee ballot requests directly, but rather facilitates an email to local elections officials who actually process the requests.

The commission said Wednesday that it would not review Stone's complaint to avoid conflicts of interest, because the complaint was filed against WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe and other state elections officials. WEC typically reviews complaints filed against local elections officials and other complaints that are not about WEC itself.