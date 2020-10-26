'We do not have enough signatures,' says organizer of Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes recall

SPRING PRAIRIE — With a Tuesday deadline looming, Burlington area petition organizer Misty R. Polewczynski announced Monday on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page that efforts to recall Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have fallen short of the 668,327 valid signature threshold required by the Wisconsin Election Commission to force a recall election.
“It is with a heavy heart we announced that after proofing and what came in over the weekend we have fallen short,” Polewczynski posted. “We do not have enough signatures to turn in … We will be finalizing campaign finance statements and all of the donations we did not need will returned over the next week, we cannot and would not keep those. No signatures will be turned in, leaving the ability for a recall to be filed again. And keeping the information from becoming public record. All remaining petitions will still be collected and destroyed to keep them from falling into the wrong hands.”
The petition threshold represents 25% of the votes cast in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. The four-year terms of office for Evers and Barnes, both Democrats, end in January 2023.
Polewczynski did not disclose how many signatures were collected.
In an Oct. 19 Journal Times story, Polewczynski reported that as of Oct. 15 623,000 signatures has been collected that recall organizers were “confident we will reach our goal.” Soon after, she told another newspaper that they had received enough signatures.
But, days later, media outlets across the state reported on personal Facebook posts by Polewczynksi where she hinted that she had mislead the news media, saying she would “probably make up some some crap” because she liked it media outlets “look dumb.” Those posts have since been deleted.
Polewczynski, who lives in Spring Prairie just west of the Racine County line in Walworth County, filed the required paperwork with the WEC on Aug. 27 to launch her petition drives to recall Evers and Barnes over their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the outbreak of violence in Kenosha following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
The effort started on Aug. 27. According to what she filed with the Wisconsin Election Commission on that day, Polewczynksi called both Evers and Barnes “unfit for office,” citing “gross negligence.”
In 2012, around 900,000 signatures were collected to force a recall election of then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. Organizers were angry over Walker's enacted Act 10 law, which effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers, including teachers. Walker won a recall election in 2012 against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Scott Bauer of the Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.
