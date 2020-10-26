'We do not have enough signatures,' says organizer of Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes recall

“It is with a heavy heart we announced that after proofing and what came in over the weekend we have fallen short,” Polewczynski posted. “We do not have enough signatures to turn in … We will be finalizing campaign finance statements and all of the donations we did not need will returned over the next week, we cannot and would not keep those. No signatures will be turned in, leaving the ability for a recall to be filed again. And keeping the information from becoming public record. All remaining petitions will still be collected and destroyed to keep them from falling into the wrong hands.”