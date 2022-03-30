Waterford High School Board: 3 seats, 3 incumbents, 1 challenger

WATERFORD — There are three Waterford High School Board seats up for election on Tuesday, April 5.

The three incumbents all holding those seats are seeking re-election, but a challenger — Kelly Datka, a former WHS office staffer — is seeking to unseat one of them.

The incumbents are Board President Michael Schoenfeld, Board Director Jeffrey Santaga and Board Clerk Nancy Klemko.

On ballots, voters will be able to choose three of the four names, with the top three total vote-getters earning a three-year term on the board.

Also on Tuesday's ballot, citizens will vote on a $19.75 million referendum that school leadership says is needed to get the building up to code and accessible for students who rely on wheelchairs to travel the halls.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

DATKA: We have a school our community is justifiably proud of for so many reasons! We are doing a ton of things right. However, I would like to ensure that our students are our number one priority. Period. I feel that sometimes in our quest for greatness we seek out the latest educational initiatives or trends, and can get caught up in the terms of the initiative. In doing so, it is easy to lose sight of our mission. Change is inevitable, and progressive ideas are great, but not at the expense of the students’ four short years in our building.

KLEMKO: I would like to see the school not only include college prep but also increase overall career readiness which include having students explore and participate in college, military, and trades as well as workforce options to ensure we are meeting the future needs of our community and the interests of all our students. More importantly, with teacher shortages, I want to help find ways to attract high quality staff that will be vested in staying in our community for the long haul. Lastly, I would like to see updates to our aging building so that we can reduce future costs.

SANTAGA: I would like to see the district be able to take advantage of opportunities to share costs with the graded school district where logistically possible. Some areas for sharing may range from healthcare insurance, office supplies purchases, and IT cost sharing.

SCHOENFELD: Creating larger community focus on the long-term viability of WUHS is a must. The school has historically been a great institution of learning that helps keep families in the community for generations and is draw for others to move into the community. We must continue the innovation and investment in the classroom, in technology and teaching to how kids learn. We also need to secure the long-term viability of our facilities. To do this we need more awareness and involvement. Steps are being taken to engage the community to secure WUHS for future generations to come.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

DATKA: I hope to impact the board with my passion for, and dedication to this school, to provide opportunities to make it the absolute best it can be. I know the pulse of our school and I am in a unique position to make a huge impact on the board with my solid connection to the staff, students, and families. Having served this community at WHS for 17 years, I know the players. Having served six years on the Waterford Public Library Board, I know the game. And in this game, our students need to come out the winners, without exception.

KLEMKO: I want to be collaborative with all stakeholders — parents, community members and all school staff. It is vital that we maintain Waterfords (sic) high academic standards while also maintaining a fiscally responsible budget — watchful eye. I want to ensure there is a safe school environment and positive daily culture for our future generations. I believe in the importance of increasing Academic and career readiness to mold responsible active future community members. I want to implement policies that will ensure academic accessibility for all students to be successful and make sure that every decision made reflects the best interest of all students.

SANTAGA: As a 26-year resident, I would like to continue to be a representative voice of our community. I would like to continue to use my teaching, administrative, and business experience to best evaluate and suggest possible resolutions to the financial and operational issues that come before the Board.

SCHOENFELD: In the six years I’ve been on the board, we have had a tremendous impact. We hired Dr. Lucas Francois as our superintendent. We successfully navigated the COVID pandemic as well as any school in the state with a drive for in-person learning. We launched our professional learning community approach to teaching. We built a new vision focused on readying students for life and learning. Our next major step is to secure the long-term viability of our facilities. If this board accomplishes that, we will have built a legacy for this community to be proud of for years to come.

What is currently going well in the school district?

DATKA: We have so many things going well for us at WHS! Our community and parents are avid supporters of our school, and our students are absolutely amazing. From academics to athletics, we have a diverse and talented group of kids in our building. What really sets our district apart are the vast opportunities WHS offers our students from classes to clubs. If that isn’t enough, I believe our number one asset is our dedicated and passionate teachers and staff who serve our students every day. These are the people making connections and lasting impacts in the lives of our kids.

KLEMKO: According to Nichey (sic), Waterford is the No. 1 Best Public High School in Racine County and the 49th out of 489 schools and impressively, our teaching staff is ranked 17th! Our school report card exceeds expectations and we have a graduation rate of 97%. Many great things are happening, for example, we have won the Academic Bowl for 12 consecutive years. We have strong sports programs and phenomenal music and band as well as a multitude of clubs to keep the interest of all students. Academic options include taking classes and attaining certifications through Gateway, distance learning, youth apprenticeships, etc.

SANTAGA: We have an exceptional teaching, administrative, and support staff. They work well together and their achievements are evidenced by the performance of our students. All of our students are respected and their education is at the forefront of everything our teachers do.

SCHOENFELD: The best thing about WUHS is our people. We have a great administration. We have great teachers. Our support staff is second to none. Our students are all great kids. Learning is happening! With this team, anything is possible.

Michael Schoenfeld AGE: 51 ADDRESS: Not provided ELECTED OFFICE: Six years on Waterford High School Board (current) OCCUPATION: EVP, Managing Director Americas for OIA Global HIGHEST EDUCATION ATTAINED: Bachelor of science in computer science and math, Carroll University COMMUNITY SERVICE: Former council member at Norway Lutheran Church; volunteer WHS varsity football coach for eight years

Jeffrey Santaga AGE: 62 ADDRESS: Town of Waterford (not fully provided) PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Town of Waterford Sanitary District No. 1 (current); 9 years on the Waterford High School District Board (current) OCCUPATION: Corporate transactional attorney and business owner HIGHEST EDUCATION ATTAINED: Doctor of Jurisprudence; Marquette University Law School COMMUNITY SERVICE: N/A

Nancy Klemko AGE: Not provided ADDRESS: Not provided PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Town of Rochester Board OCCUPATION: Retired HIGHEST EDUCATION ATTAINED: Milwaukee Computer Programming Institute, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater COMMUNITY SERVICE: Rochester Day in the Country volunteer

Kelly Datka AGE: 46 ADDRESS: 12114 W. Five Mile Road, Franksville PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Small-business owner: For The Love Of Flowers Farm HIGHEST EDUCATION ATTAINED: Bachelor of science in horticulture, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities COMMUNITY SERVICE: Waterford Public Library volunteer (upgrading materials to RFID system); Waterford High School greenhouse volunteer

