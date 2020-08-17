Watch now: Trump makes in-person visit to Wisconsin on first day of virtual DNC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSHKOSH — President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of more than 100 at Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport on Monday afternoon just minutes after he spoke in Minnesota as part of a quick Midwest campaign tour.

“This was supposed to be just a little small gathering,” the president joked in his opening remarks.

“We’re throwing a peaceful protest. That way we can do whatever we want,” he added, jabbing at protests following the death of George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody, that in some cases turned destructive and violent.

His depiction of a world where Joe Biden is elected is a doomsday scenario. “We’re going to fight for the life of our nation and civilization itself,” Trump said of the 2020 election, in which Wisconsin is a critical swing state.

Regarding a vaccine and other treatments for what the president refers to as “the China virus” — a term many Chinese-Americans have said is offensive — Trump said “you will be hearing some good news very, very soon.”

Pandemic