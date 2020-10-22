Watch now: Here's what Pete Buttigieg talked about during his campaign stop for Biden in Racine

CALEDONIA — Casually dressed in a jacket, jeans, leather shoes and a mask that simply said “VOTE,” Pete Buttigieg aimed to energize a socially distanced crowd of more than a dozen Racine area Democrats Thursday afternoon.

“We are in Wisconsin, the center of political universe in so many ways right now,” Buttigieg said, a statement many if not all election analysts would agree with considering how important of a swing state Wisconsin could prove to be in what is expected to be a close presidential election.

That’s why the ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ran against Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, was in Green Bay then Milwaukee and then at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, to stump for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Among the local leaders who introduced Buttigieg was Racine Alderman John Tate II, who called the election “the most consequential election of our lifetimes,” a statement both parties largely agree with — with the left wanting to get Donald Trump out of office while Trump’s faithful seek to keep their political outsider in the Oval Office.

“I’m not just here for what we’re up against. We all know what we’re up against,” Buttigieg said. “I’m here also to talk about what we have a chance to be for...