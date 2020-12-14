Voting drop boxes in Racine, elsewhere at center of contentious elections hearing

MADISON — The drop boxes absentee voters could use to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, a popular voting option around Racine and other cities nationwide, were at the center of criticisms brought up by Republican-invited witnesses during Friday’s contentious public hearing of the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Campaigns and Elections.
Several of those witnesses, including a former Kansas attorney general who lost his license to practice law and a Wisconsin attorney who said she had never looked into election law until after it was reported that President Donald Trump had appeared to have lost Wisconsin’s popular vote to President-elect Joe Biden, claimed that drop boxes in were an illegal form of voting — despite them having been OK’d repeatedly both by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and by courts nationwide.
Wisconsin statutes don’t explicitly say whether drop boxes and other forms of absentee voting are legal. But for decades, the statutes have been interpreted by the WEC and the courts as allowing for means of delivering votes to elections clerks that don’t involve going to polls, such as the use of drop boxes or mail-in ballots.
These rulings had faced little criticism prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but concerns have ramped up amid Trump’s challenges to the results of the vote in Wisconsin and several other states.
As noted by Dean Knudson, a Republican former member of the Wisconsin Assembly who is now a member of the WEC, the WEC has been given a lot of power to interpret vaguely written laws about the delivery of ballots.
Knudson also stated that claims made by Trump and others were inaccurate, saying in his remarks: “In Wisconsin, there were no dumps of ballots during the night” of the election.
Still, Knudson pleaded with the legislators listening to change Wisconsin’s laws to, among other things, allow for early ballots to be counted before Election Day, thus preventing the late surges in counted votes that have led Trump and others to incorrectly believe there was some kind of illegal dump.
“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire,” Tom Sylke, a self-described “attorney for the Trump team,” said. “The Legislature is the only body in this state with the water to put that fire out … even if there is no fraud, there is ample subject matter that needs to be reviewed.”
“There is a problem with our elections,” claimed Karen Mueller, a Wisconsin attorney and former unsuccessful Republican candidate for Congress who said during testimony that she isn’t an elections expert but that she started “digging in” to the law after Nov. 3. “Before we can fix what is broken, we must acknowledge there was a problem with our elections.”
According to state statute, absentee ballots are to be delivered “to the clerk or agent of the clerk.” For decades, mailing ballots in has been allowed by governors and legislative majorities of both major parties as a legal form of voting in Wisconsin.
Several of those called up to speak Friday argued that this should be an illegal form of voting, and that all votes that were not in-person or delivered directly from one human to another should be tossed out.
“Votes should be delivered to a human being,” argued Phill Kline, the former Kansas attorney general who now works as director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. “I’m incredulous that you could deliver a ballot to an object,” referring to dropboxes. In 2013, the Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Kline’s law license after finding “clear and convincing evidence” that he had violated 11 rules governing the professional conduct of attorneys.
Democrats on the Joint Committee, several of whom left the hearing in protest hours before it ended, criticized Republican leadership for bringing up one-sided arguments and not challenging attacks on the integrity of Wisconsin’s clerks and poll workers. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who is also the former Chippewa County clerk, replied to that criticism, saying that even though she believes poll workers by and large did a good job “there are issues we are here to listen to today” and “I don’t need to question everything.”
Earlier in the meeting, when asked why more time wasn’t allotted for each witness during what some expected to be an investigatory hearing, Committee Chair Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, said the hearing itself wasn’t an investigation but rather part of one, adding: “The point of a public hearing is to hear from the public.”
The investigation into Wisconsin’s election was called for by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
What about Facebook?
Regardless, most of the witnesses aimed to cast doubt on the validity of the election, for which the Electoral College is scheduled to vote today, with Biden scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Much of the outrage expressed Friday was directed specifically at Mark Zuckerberg, the 35-year-old Facebook founder and one of the 10 richest people in the world, with a net worth of more than $50 billion, according to Forbes.
Zuckerberg, along with his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated millions via the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life directly to cities, primarily targeting urban centers, in an effort to increase turnout; $6.3 million of that money went to five Wisconsin cities: Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.
Witnesses who spoke Friday claimed that those cities had indirectly quieted votes of those outside their communities by encouraging voting with private money inside their communities. Supporters of the donations say Zuckerberg’s giving did more to enfranchise historically disenfranchised voters in more urban/heavily minority-populated areas than it did to suppress rural votes.
“The private money (from Zuckerberg) was needed in part because the federal government hadn’t provided enough funding,” NPR reported last week. “Congress allocated $400 million in March for election services, but that was just a tenth of what some officials said was needed.”
In October, a federal judge blocked a Wisconsin lawsuit that sought to stop the Zucdonation. The judge wrote that the plaintiffs failed to show a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of the case, while still noting that “the risk of skewing an election by providing additional private funding for conducting the election in certain areas of the State may be real.”
On Friday, Kline said: “You had a billionaire in the counting room and America was kicked out. Those funds funded the election workers. They funded the people who boarded up the windows in Michigan. They funded the election judges (hired as poll watchers) in Pennsylvania. And they funded your election designed by these cities in violation to your law.”
The City of Racine has not yet replied to a request for comment, issued Friday, on how its money from Center for Tech and Civic Life was spent. However, according to an analysis by American Public Media, Racine spent its $942,100 as follows:
- $323,100 on staffing
- $20,000 on personal protective equipment
- $128,000 on outreach
- $111,000 on equipment
- $93,500 on “Early Voting”
- The rest was spent on “mobile precinct and drop boxes and signage”
Dems: Hearing ‘an embarrassment’
In a statement issued Friday, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said: “If this hearing was truly meant to discuss the facts about the November election, committee leadership should have invited the public servants who have devoted their time and careers to safeguarding our elections, or the experts who have investigated and debunked the false allegations surrounding the November election.”
“The Trump campaign’s election challenges in Wisconsin have failed at every level and in every court ruling so far. Instead of wasting our time and taxpayer money on this disgraceful display, the Wisconsin Legislature should be meeting to address our urgent need for COVID-19 relief.”
Jeff Smith, the only Democrat to both attend the hearing in person and to not leave hours before its end, criticized Tusler, the committee chair, saying: “We’re wasting our time on hearsay and conjecture … it’s an embarrassment.”
