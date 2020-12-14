Voting drop boxes in Racine, elsewhere at center of contentious elections hearing

These rulings had faced little criticism prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but concerns have ramped up amid Trump’s challenges to the results of the vote in Wisconsin and several other states.

As noted by Dean Knudson, a Republican former member of the Wisconsin Assembly who is now a member of the WEC, the WEC has been given a lot of power to interpret vaguely written laws about the delivery of ballots.

Knudson also stated that claims made by Trump and others were inaccurate, saying in his remarks: “In Wisconsin, there were no dumps of ballots during the night” of the election.

Still, Knudson pleaded with the legislators listening to change Wisconsin’s laws to, among other things, allow for early ballots to be counted before Election Day, thus preventing the late surges in counted votes that have led Trump and others to incorrectly believe there was some kind of illegal dump.