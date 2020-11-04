Voters in the City of Racine resoundingly reject referendum that would've allowed tax levy increase

RACINE — Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm "No."
An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services.
With 32 of 36 precincts reporting, the no vote was leading 18,389 to 8,686 yes votes.
The referendum asked taxpayers whether they were willing to contribute an additional $3.5 million to the 2021 levy and then an additional $1 million each year thereafter.
In 2020, the city will spend $21 million on health care for 750 retirees and 450 active employees, not including the water and wastewater utilities. The active employees accounted for about $11.5 million of that total and the retirees accounted for about $9.5 million.
The issue is, of course, that the cost of health care is on the rise.
This story will be updated.
Elections in the age of COVID-19 - Social distancing protocols at Gilmore Fine Arts School
Spanish-language signage directs voters to practice social distancing protocols during Tuesday voting at James F. Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.
Eric Johnson
Election 2020 Caledonia
Madeline Wojtyra, 10, gets an up-close view of the voting process on Tuesday morning as her mom Stephanie casts her ballot at Caledonia Village Hall.
Eric Johnson
Election 2020: Biden Supporters in Mount Pleasant
A small group of Joe Biden supporters, holding a variety of anti-Trump placards and Biden-Harris campaign signs, gathered Tuesday at the busy intersection of highways 20 and 31 in Mount Pleasant, eliciting periodic honks of support from passing motorists.
Eric Johnson
Waterford’s chief election inspector talks about the election
Voting tables at Festival Hall
Election 2020: Biden-Harris supporters in Mount Pleasant
With election day underway Tuesday, a small group of Biden supporters holding a variety of anti-Trump protest placards and Biden-Harris campaign signs gathered on the busy corner of Highways 20 and 31 in Mount Pleasant, eliciting periodic honks of support from passing motorists.
Eric Johnson
Elections in the age of COVID-19 - Sanitation at Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine
Poll worker Andrea Garcia sanitizes election equipment between votes on Tuesday at James F. Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine, one of several health and safety protocols put into place in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eric Johnson
Voting in the age of COVID-19 - Mount Pleasant
Village of Mount Pleasant election worker Emily Lemke sanitizes voting equipment at Village Hall late Tuesday morning, one of several health and safety protocols put in place during the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eric Johnson
Waterford polls
Voters line up at Waterford Village Hall for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Stephanie Jones
Caryl Perrin
Waterford Chief Election Inspector Caryl Perrin
Stephanie Jones
Waterford voters
Voters line up at Waterford Village Hall for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Stephanie Jones
Burlington voting
Jason Wiechert enters his ballot into the voting machine at Veterans Terrace in Burlington on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Stephanie Jones
Voting as a family
Anna and Bevin Dawson enter their ballots into a voting machine at Veterans Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 3, along with the help of their four children.
Stephanie Jones
