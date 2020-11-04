Voters in the City of Racine resoundingly reject referendum that would've allowed tax levy increase

RACINE — Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm "No."

An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services.

With 32 of 36 precincts reporting, the no vote was leading 18,389 to 8,686 yes votes.

The referendum asked taxpayers whether they were willing to contribute an additional $3.5 million to the 2021 levy and then an additional $1 million each year thereafter.

In 2020, the city will spend $21 million on health care for 750 retirees and 450 active employees, not including the water and wastewater utilities. The active employees accounted for about $11.5 million of that total and the retirees accounted for about $9.5 million.

The issue is, of course, that the cost of health care is on the rise.

This story will be updated.

