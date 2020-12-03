Vos: Wisconsin hearing on 'numerous concerns' regarding 2020 presidential election scheduled for Dec. 11

MADISON — A public hearing regarding an investigation of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the State Capitol, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Majority Leader Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, announced Thursday afternoon.
Vos had called for an investigation into the election by the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and many of his supporters continued claiming that fraud had occurred en masse, particularly regarding mail-in ballots, in swing states the president appeared to have lost.
However, no substantial evidence of widespread fraud that could overturn President-elect Joe Biden's apparent win has been uncovered, Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, making Barr the highest ranking official in Trump's chain of command to acknowledge the incumbent lost the election. After a recount of left-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties, Biden's lead in Wisconsin grew by several dozen votes.
Still, in a Thursday statement, Vos still indicated he believes there is cause for concern.
A press release stated that "The Assembly committee has received thousands of complaints regarding the election and have spent the past month reviewing each claim."
“With numerous concerns brought forward, we will proceed with the election investigation,” Vos said. “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote.”
“We owe it to the voters of Wisconsin that all claims of voter fraud are investigated,” Steineke added. “It’s vital that we can have confidence in our state’s electoral process.”
Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, chairs the Assembly committee looking into the claims. In a statement, he said, “The goal of the ongoing investigation is transparency. Wisconsin voters deserve fair and accurately counted elections. I look forward to hearing from eyewitnesses, experts and election officials about alleged issues in the November 3rd election."
