Vos: Wisconsin hearing on 'numerous concerns' regarding 2020 presidential election scheduled for Dec. 11

MADISON — A public hearing regarding an investigation of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the State Capitol, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Majority Leader Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, announced Thursday afternoon.

Vos had called for an investigation into the election by the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and many of his supporters continued claiming that fraud had occurred en masse, particularly regarding mail-in ballots, in swing states the president appeared to have lost.

However, no substantial evidence of widespread fraud that could overturn President-elect Joe Biden's apparent win has been uncovered, Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, making Barr the highest ranking official in Trump's chain of command to acknowledge the incumbent lost the election. After a recount of left-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties, Biden's lead in Wisconsin grew by several dozen votes.

Still, in a Thursday statement, Vos still indicated he believes there is cause for concern.