Vos wants an investigation into election, Election Commission says they are confident in election process

Responding to questions about alleged fraud during a press briefing with reporters Wednesday, Wolfe said "Anybody’s welcome to watch that process ... Some of the places even live-streamed their tally last night and so I think that it’s insulting to our local election officials to say that yesterday’s election was anything but an incredible success that was a result of years of preparation and meticulously, carefully following the law.”

On Wednesday, Wolfe said, "there’s been no problems reported to our office, no complaints filed with our office on any irregularities.”

With the presidential election being decided by a margin of less than 1%, Trump's campaign has already indicated it will be requesting a recount. Since the margin between Trump and Joe Biden is greater 0.25%, the Trump campaign will be required to pay for the costs up front.

In an email to The Journal Times, Reid Magney, the Wisconsin Elections Commission's public information officer, said, "We are confident in Wisconsin's election processes and look forward to providing any information requested by the Legislature."