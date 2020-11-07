Vos wants an investigation into election, Election Commission says they are confident in election process

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who this past week won re-election to continue representing District 63, is requesting an investigation of Wisconsin's election.
Although President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have made claims that there has been rampant voter fraud in the election, there has been no substantial evidence to support those claims in Wisconsin, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.
In a Friday afternoon news release, Vos said "With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities."
In a statement following Vos' call for an investigation, newly re-elected state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said: "There is no reason to believe that there were any issues with the administration of this election. The entire process of counting votes in Wisconsin has been transparent and open to the public, and the administrator of the Wisconsin's Elections Commission (Meagan Wolfe) has been clear that her office has not received reports of problems or irregularities."
Responding to questions about alleged fraud during a press briefing with reporters Wednesday, Wolfe said "Anybody’s welcome to watch that process ... Some of the places even live-streamed their tally last night and so I think that it’s insulting to our local election officials to say that yesterday’s election was anything but an incredible success that was a result of years of preparation and meticulously, carefully following the law.”
On Wednesday, Wolfe said, "there’s been no problems reported to our office, no complaints filed with our office on any irregularities.”
With the presidential election being decided by a margin of less than 1%, Trump's campaign has already indicated it will be requesting a recount. Since the margin between Trump and Joe Biden is greater 0.25%, the Trump campaign will be required to pay for the costs up front.
In an email to The Journal Times, Reid Magney, the Wisconsin Elections Commission's public information officer, said, "We are confident in Wisconsin's election processes and look forward to providing any information requested by the Legislature."
Vos took issue with a claimed "inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots." He asked that the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections investigate it.
Milwaukee County's election results were reported around 3:30 a.m. the morning after Election Day, resulting in an increase in Democratic votes, which was expected from Milwaukee absentee ballots.
Four years ago, Wisconsin's election was called in much the same manner as this year's election: after Milwaukee's absentee ballots were reported in the early morning hours the day after Election Day. In 2016, however, Wisconsin went for Trump even after Milwaukee reported its numbers; this year, following the reporting of Milwaukee's numbers, Biden turned the state blue.
Dozens of Wisconsin communities use central counting for absentee ballots, including the Green Bay, Kenosha, Germantown, Pewaukee and Pleasant Prairie.
Milwaukee County also often reports its votes later than most-if-not-all other Wisconsin counties as a result of it having the highest population in the state and thus needs more time to count thousands more ballots.
The voter purge that never happened
Vos also brought up concerns regarding 234,000 names that conservatives said should have been removed from voter rolls but were not removed when the Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked in a 3-3 vote.
Conservatives raised concerns that if the names weren't removed, it might become easier for someone to get away with voter fraud by voting somewhere they no longer lived or by posing as someone else when requesting a mail-in ballot.
However, reporting from several media outlets — including The Journal Times — found that many of the names on the so-called "purge list" were on the list incorrectly, and thus people who had not moved would have lost their voter registration incorrectly. Responding to this issue, conservatives pointed out that Wisconsin has same-day voter registration and thus would be able to fix the problem when they show up at the polls, even if it would extend wait times.
"There is no legitimate reason for keeping these 234,000 names on the voter rolls, but the WEC did," Dan O'Donnell, a conservative talk radio host with 1130 WISN, wrote in a guest column published Thursday by the MacIver Institute. "Instead of following the law, the WEC invented its own and refused to deactivate these phantom voters for a further 12 to 24 months, allowing them to vote in the presidential primary and general elections."
