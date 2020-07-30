Vos says that November election should not be moved, one day after Trump suggests moving it

Vos, of Rochester, said in a tweet Thursday morning that November's election should not be moved either. In the tweet, he said that the Wisconsin GOP "was right not to follow (Gov. Evers') request to delay the April election and we shouldn't delay the November election either. Elections need to happen for democracy to function."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, also tweeted “Hard NO” in reaction to Trump.

Under U.S. law, Trump cannot move the election on his own. Only Congress has the power to vote to move a nationwide election.

In a statement to The Journal Times, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said "It is deeply concerning that President Trump is even discussing a unilateral attempt to postpone the November election ... Statements like this from the president are an attack on the foundations of our democracy. Even during a pandemic, we must work together to protect free, fair and public elections."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted at Trump that “the election is not going to be delayed. The American people are going to vote and take back our Democracy to bring about the change they want and need.”