Vos: Elections officials 'probably' committed crimes

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Racine County Republican who ordered the ongoing statewide investigation into the 2020 election, has now indicated he agrees with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling: that state elections commissioners and staff at a Mount Pleasant nursing home should "probably" be criminally charged for their actions last year, actions that Schmaling and his office believe constitute election fraud.

The Sheriff's Office alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave "illegal advice" when it told elections officials statewide to not send Special Voting Deputies into nursing homes to execute the vote.

State law mandates SVDs make two attempts to carry out the vote in certain care facilities before mail-in voting can be conducted. First by a unanimous vote, then by 5-1 votes, the WEC voted to tell elections officials to not send SVDs into nursing homes last year since they likely would have been turned away due to COVID-19 protocols, and then to just send mail-in ballots to the nursing homes.

Schmaling on Nov. 3 called for the Racine County District Attorney's Office to criminally charge the five WEC commissioners who consistently voted to waive the law, after an investigation by his office found that eight residents of Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant voted despite having severe mental problems such as dementia, according to the residents' families.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has not filed charges and has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

After the sheriff held a news conference detailing the investigation Oct. 28, Vos called for WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign. Wolfe refused, saying that such demands from Vos and other Republicans were "political attempts to undermine our elections."

Wolfe does not take part in any of the WEC's votes. She is, however, tasked with carrying out their decisions.

Following an outpouring of bipartisan support of Wolfe, Vos has since turned his criticism to the commissioners themselves.

In a video clip published on Twitter Friday, Vos sat down for an interview with WKOW-TV's Capitol Bureau Chief A.J. Bayatpour. Vos told Bayatpour: "The elections commission doesn't have a right to waive law ... that's illegal. It doesn't matter if they have good intentions or not. They have to follow the law."

Bayatpour then asked: "Should the DA charge them in Racine County?"

Vos replied: "I think probably, but I'm not a district attorney ... I certainly think anybody who breaks the law should pay the ultimate price to say 'I won't do it again.' "

'Not political'

Both Racine County Lt. Michael Luell, who led the investigation of Ridgewood, and Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice leading the investigation Vos ordered, have declared their respective investigations to be "not political" and complained about media coverage that has painted them as such during a committee meeting in Madison on Wednesday.

Vos, Gableman and the Racine County Sheriff's Office have all faced allegations that their investigations have helped propagate wholly unfounded claims the 2020 election was somehow stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

It remains unclear if anyone will be charged in the case. Schmaling, a Republican, has called on Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, to launch a statewide investigation of how mail-in voting was conducted in nursing homes. When Schmaling announced the investigation, a press release stated the Oct. 28 press conference would include "proof of state-wide election law violations."

Kaul has refused Schmaling's call. Kaul called the Racine County investigation a "disgraceful publicity stunt." Kaul is seeking re-election in 2022 after he unseated incumbent Republican AG Brad Schimel in 2018.

Gableman, on the other hand, has said he will be looking into nursing homes in his investigation. Gableman has no ability to charge anyone with a crime.

Luell has said that any number of people involved could be charged with crimes, including municipal elections officials who followed WEC's allegedly "illegal" advice, and nursing home workers who assisted residents in filling out ballots at the orders of their superiors, who also were following the WEC guidance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.