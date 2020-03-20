Village of Mount Pleasant says it sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Friday, the Village of Mount Pleasant discovered that it had sent incorrect absentee ballots to voters in four wards.

"The absentee ballots for Wards 10 and 12 were sent to Wards 15 and 16 and the ballots for Wards 15 and 16 were sent to Wards 10 and 12," the village announced Friday evening. "This error only affected the Racine County Supervisor District Seats 12 and 14."

The error affected ballots sent over the course of three days, from March 17 through March 19.

All of the voters who received the wrong ballot will receive a new one, along with a letter explaining the error. The corrected ballot "will be differentiated by a bright pink sticker," the village said.

Mount Pleasant said it has sent more than 1,500 absentee ballots to date regarding the April 7 election. And of those 1,500, 361 were sent incorrectly.

Here are the instructions for voters in Wards 10, 12, 15 and 16.