Village of Mount Pleasant says it sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Friday, the Village of Mount Pleasant discovered that it had sent incorrect absentee ballots to voters in four wards.
"The absentee ballots for Wards 10 and 12 were sent to Wards 15 and 16 and the ballots for Wards 15 and 16 were sent to Wards 10 and 12," the village announced Friday evening. "This error only affected the Racine County Supervisor District Seats 12 and 14."
The error affected ballots sent over the course of three days, from March 17 through March 19.
All of the voters who received the wrong ballot will receive a new one, along with a letter explaining the error. The corrected ballot "will be differentiated by a bright pink sticker," the village said.
Mount Pleasant said it has sent more than 1,500 absentee ballots to date regarding the April 7 election. And of those 1,500, 361 were sent incorrectly.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are the instructions for voters in Wards 10, 12, 15 and 16.
- If you have not voted on the original ballot, please destroy and vote using only the second ballot marked with a pink sticker.
- If you have voted the original ballot and returned it, vote again on the second ballot and return/mail it to Village Hall. The Village Clerk/Treasurer office will deactivate the original ballot.
- Failure to return the second ballot will negate your vote for the County Supervisor District seat. It is important that you vote and return the second ballot.
For more information, contact the village clerk/treasurer's office at 262-664-7828 or 262-664-7826.
A news release concluded: "We apologize for the inconvenience."
Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more
RACINE — A current Racine County Board supervisor will defend his position against a former City of Racine alderman in the upcoming April 7 election.
RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District is being challenged by Stacy Sheppard.
RACINE — With longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowing out this spring, his seat is up for grabs.
ROCHESTER — Four candidates are running for three open seats in the April 7 election for the Rochester Village Board. The term of office for e…
RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District is running for a second term in the face of a challenge from Sam Peete, who sits on the De…
BURLINGTON — Like other Racine County municipalities, the City of Burlington plans to hold early voting starting March 23.
RACINE — The contest for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District has gone from five candidates down to two — retired electrician and contractor Denni…
UNION GROVE — Two experienced School Board members and one newcomer are vying for two spots on the Union Grove High School Board in the April …
RACINE — In the Racine Unified School Board District 2 election on April 7, longtime board member and former teacher Dennis Wiser is up agains…
“Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.” While the slogan is catchy, it’s not accurate.
UNION GROVE — Three village trustee positions on the Union Grove Village Board are up for election this year. But only one of those, for seat …
RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is “wholeheartedly endorsing” the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, that goes to votes …
TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Villa…
RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both hav…
RACINE — While information regarding the April 7 referendum distributed by the Racine Unified School District promises a flat tax rate, that’s…
RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someo…
Registered voters who sat out 2016 election are twice as likely to back a Democrat than Trump, WI poll says
Boosting turnout among registered voters who didn't vote in 2016 could spell trouble for President Donald Trump in key battleground states.
RACINE COUNTY — The race for the District 14 County Board seat, which includes the Foxconn development area, pits a vocal opponent of the Foxc…