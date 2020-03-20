You are the owner of this article.
Village of Mount Pleasant says it sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards
Village of Mount Pleasant says it sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Friday, the Village of Mount Pleasant discovered that it had sent incorrect absentee ballots to voters in four wards.

"The absentee ballots for Wards 10 and 12 were sent to Wards 15 and 16 and the ballots for Wards 15 and 16 were sent to Wards 10 and 12," the village announced Friday evening. "This error only affected the Racine County Supervisor District Seats 12 and 14."

The error affected ballots sent over the course of three days, from March 17 through March 19.

All of the voters who received the wrong ballot will receive a new one, along with a letter explaining the error. The corrected ballot "will be differentiated by a bright pink sticker," the village said.

Mount Pleasant said it has sent more than 1,500 absentee ballots to date regarding the April 7 election. And of those 1,500, 361 were sent incorrectly.

Here are the instructions for voters in Wards 10, 12, 15 and 16.

  • If you have not voted on the original ballot, please destroy and vote using only the second ballot marked with a pink sticker.
  • If you have voted the original ballot and returned it, vote again on the second ballot and return/mail it to Village Hall. The Village Clerk/Treasurer office will deactivate the original ballot.
  • Failure to return the second ballot will negate your vote for the County Supervisor District seat. It is important that you vote and return the second ballot.

For more information, contact the village clerk/treasurer's office at 262-664-7828 or 262-664-7826.

A news release concluded: "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

