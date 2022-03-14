UPDATED: Three names, two seats in Waterford Graded School District School Board election

UPDATED: One of the candidates' answers was initially incorrectly copied-and-pasted into this story. It has now been corrected.

WATERFORD — A current School Board member faces two challengers in the upcoming Waterford Graded School District School Board election, for which there are two open seats.

Ryan Koncki, elected in 2019, is looking to hold onto his seat as he is challenged by Heather Sackman and Stephen Levas.

The election is April 5.

The candidates were each asked the same set of questions, with the first set appearing in print. The remainder of the Q&A can be found online at journaltimes.com.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

KONCKI: I bring a well-rounded viewpoint to the district through my background and experience. I’m here for our students and their education, first and foremost. Uniquely, I bring an additional perspective of public safety and working in diverse and challenging situations. I also represent a population of our community that works in the trades and I encourage all of our students to consider all career options in their future endeavors. I actively seek community feedback and participate in various school events. My goal is for all students to succeed in their academics, social relationships, and well-being.

LEVAS: With my background as a UWW Professor I am dedicated to boosting WGSD academic proficiency and to ensure our students and taxpayers get the most value from our finite resources. As a father with children in the district, I understand that our children need to grow up to become successful professionally and socially. It is essential to continue to offer and expand opportunities in our graded schools to prepare our students for a successful future in trades or post-secondary education. This only happens by building relationships, improving communication, and coordination between WGSD and the WUHS as well as the community.

SACKMAN: With over a decade of engineering and project management experience, I offer a balance of an analytical, results-focused outlook with a passion for quality educational outcomes. Attending board meetings in-person, I will participate from a parental- and community-centered perspective. Voters will entrust me to act thoughtfully and responsibly on WGSD’s core issues, which includes annual budgets, policy/curriculum approvals, and superintendent evaluations. With continued engagement, I will promote a partnership among families, community members, superintendent, staff, and the school board. Transparency and trust are the keys that will unlock the doors of this next generation’s future success.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

LEVAS: I am running to improve communication between our school board, parents, administrators, and the taxpayers. Increasing the use of multiple outreach platforms ensures that parents and taxpayers are always informed and have a voice in guiding WGSD decisions. Furthermore, as a district we need to keep our children safe but also keep them in school. With a new district superintendent being hired it is essential that the school board work with administrators and hold them accountable for informing the public on curriculum, creating a new stakeholder-driven strategic plan as well as a well-balanced budget that taxpayers approve of.

KONCKI: We have so much to be proud of and have been on a great path. At the same time, there are always opportunities for innovation and growth. While some progress has been made, we can be more intentional about building bridges between the high school and graded districts. The more closely these align the more it benefits our students, their families, and staff as well. Our schools have something special to offer all current and potential families. We can continue to find ways to increase interest in our schools and grow our enrollment as a result.

SACKMAN: To strengthen partnerships and transparency, I will advocate for increasing opportunities for parents and the community to engage early regarding district policies, programs, curriculum, and budgets. I will be actively listening to the feedback provided and carefully consider the various viewpoints before determining my position.

In addition, responsible stewardship of the WGSD’s physical assets must be mindful of both the present and the future enrollment, revenue, and condition. With my logical systems-based approach, I will work to implement a long-range fiscal planning framework for infrastructure investments and maintenance to optimize life-cycle usage and costs.

What is currently going well in the school district?

LEVAS: Besides the well-rounded children and families in our district, our teachers are one of the best assets that we currently have in the WGSD. We need to continue to support our great teachers within the district and create an environment to retain and attract the best teaching talent. The WGSD is strong because we have teachers that are dedicated to our children and invested in our community. We need to continue to find ways to support our teachers, give them added resources so that each student gets the student-centered education that we have come to expect from WGSD.

KONCKI: Many things! We have such great kids in this district, our teachers and staff are exceptional, and our facilities are outstanding. Additionally, our families participate and stay involved. I actively advocate for parental engagement with education and I’m thankful for all of our families that invest time into their child’s education. Our schools boast modern learning environments and technology that will help our students maximize their potential. Lastly, our incoming superintendent, Tony Spence, brings valuable educational experience and leadership skills that will serve this district well for years to come. A bright future!

SACKMAN: Waterford is sought out for the amazing community and the high achievements WGSD continues to attain. As a board member, I will support academic achievement by collaborating with other board members, staff and community members to review and ensure the adoption of high-quality curriculum. In addition, a focus on maintaining quality staff while providing impactful training and support will allow for continued high level performance, resulting in the greatest opportunity for learning, growth and success for our children. Achieving these goals will maximize the benefits for the students, WGSD and the overall community. For additional information please visit: facebook.com/HeatherSackmanforWGSD. (tncms-inline)d50b6f18-5f19-49c2-9c24-f17ec4e62a83[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)95dc15bd-180d-46d4-a6e8-85b1c467016e[1](/tncms-inline)

Ryan Koncki AGE: 42 ADDRESS: 646 Mohr Circle, Waterford PAST OFFICE HELD: WGSD Board Member (2019-Current) OCCUPATION: Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: My current board position, helping coach kids through Waterford Rec and Waterford Jr. Wolverines COMMUNITY SERVICE: My current board position, helping coach kids through Waterford Rec and Waterford Jr. Wolverines

Stephen Levas AGE: 37 ADDRESS: 411 Whippletree Lane, Waterford PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: PhD in Geology, The Ohio State University COMMUNITY SERVICE: I have coached my children’s soccer teams for the Waterford Rec Department, I currently coach my son's U11 Waterford baseball team and have for the past 3 years, I volunteer at Evergreen Elementary, and work with local Lake Associations to help solve watershed related issues.

Heather Sackman AGE: 36 ADDRESS: 727 Bass Drive, Waterford PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Community Mom/Engineering Manager HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, licensed professional engineer COMMUNITY SERVICE: Volunteer coach for children's athletics

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.