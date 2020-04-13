Updated city election results: Henry Perez wins by three votes; West to succeed Shakoor in District 8

RACINE — Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District defended his seat by a margin of just three votes against challenger Stacy Sheppard in the April 7 municipal election.
Perez, who has represented the 12th District since 2013, received 748 votes while Stacy Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, received 745 votes.
As of Monday evening, it was unclear whether that narrow margin would trigger a recount.
Racine’s 12th District is located on the north side of the West Racine neighborhood, sharing a border with the Village of Mount Pleasant at its north and west boundaries, its southern boundary just south of Highway 20, and its eastern border zig-zagging until it follows Osborne Avenue and Spring Street.
Marcus West to succeed Shakoor
Longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowed out this spring, opening up the door for two political newcomers, independent contractor Mac Platt and aftermarket buyer/planner Marcus West, to run.
West won Tuesday's election with 227 votes while Platt received 117 votes.
Racine’s 8th District is in central Racine, bordered by the Root River to the southeast, then goes north up Marquette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive until it reaches Rapids Drive. It follows Rapids northwest until Yout Street, then zig-zags southwest to High Street and follows High Street until it reaches Highway 38. The border follows Highway 38 southeast, wraps around to include Horlick Park then down to 6th Street to South Memorial Drive and the Root River.
Carrie Glenn defends seat
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District defended her seat for a second term in a tight race against challenger Sam Peete.
Glenn, a retired property manager, who was elected to her first term in 2018, received 559 votes while Peete, a teacher at 21st Century Prep, received 491.
Peete was a political newcomer but he serves on boards regarding development such as the former City Plan Commission and its successor, the Design, Heritage and Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Racine’s 10th District is on the south-central part of the city, bordered by 21st Street to the north and Taylor Avenue to the west until it crosses West Boulevard and then the western border extends south to the border with Mount Pleasant, which defines the 10th District’s southern and eastern borders.
4th District elects Santiago
After four months without a representative, Racine’s 4th District has elected an alderman for the City Council.
Contractor Edwin Santiago won the April 7 election with 305 votes while his challenger, retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey received 221 votes.
The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job that involves time conflicts with city meetings.
Initially there were five candidates announced for the seat, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.
Out of the four on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, Montey and Santiago were the top two finishers. Montey finished with 96 votes, followed closely by Santiago with 90.
The 4th District is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
