Updated city election results: Henry Perez wins by three votes; West to succeed Shakoor in District 8

RACINE — Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District defended his seat by a margin of just three votes against challenger Stacy Sheppard in the April 7 municipal election.

Perez, who has represented the 12th District since 2013, received 748 votes while Stacy Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, received 745 votes.

As of Monday evening, it was unclear whether that narrow margin would trigger a recount.

Racine’s 12th District is located on the north side of the West Racine neighborhood, sharing a border with the Village of Mount Pleasant at its north and west boundaries, its southern boundary just south of Highway 20, and its eastern border zig-zagging until it follows Osborne Avenue and Spring Street.

Marcus West to succeed Shakoor

Longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowed out this spring, opening up the door for two political newcomers, independent contractor Mac Platt and aftermarket buyer/planner Marcus West, to run.

West won Tuesday's election with 227 votes while Platt received 117 votes.