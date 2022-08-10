UPDATE: Cuts to services could be coming for Racine after voters reject tax increase for public safety

RACINE — City of Racine voters resoundingly rejected an increase in taxes by $2 million cumulatively in order to hire more police.

The referendum would have funded 11 positions at the Racine Police Department, which were eliminated in 2020. The city administration says the eliminations were due to budget restraints and consistently decreasing support from the state, while critics say it was due to poor fiscal management.

The referendum would also have provided around $500,000 for other crime prevention initiatives and would have allowed an additional $150,000 per year, every year afterward, to cover increases in salaries and benefits.

Had the referendum passed, for a homeowner with a home assessed at $135,000, the tax increase would have represented approximately $71.55 per year.

2,846 Racine voters cast ballots in favor of the referendum, according to Tuesday's unofficial count, compared to 3,695 voting against the referendum.

Mayor Cory Mason said the feedback he received from the public was conflicted. Generally, people wanted more policing, but they did not want their property taxes increased.

“Their fiscal concerns outweighed their public safety concerns,” he said.

Opposition

One of the people who voted “no” on the referendum was Alderman Henry Perez, who is a retired Miami police officer and wants to see the RPD funded, but not with an increase in property taxes.

He said he wanted to see the council prioritize public safety in the budget.

Perez was also critical of the way the city used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. He said the city used the money for “feel good projects” when it should have gone to necessary spending, such as public safety.

However, ARPA funds could not have been used to permanently fund the 11 positions eliminated in 2020, since it was temporary money, but it could have been used to strengthen public safety. Perez said the money could have been used for a task force, as one option.

Fiscal

Alderman CJ Rouse described the voters he interacted with as “angry and appalled” that the city was asking to raise their property taxes.

He said his district has a lot of people who are on fixed incomes as well as people who are struggling financially. Neither group felt they could afford an increase in property taxes at this time, he continued.

He also said even the folks living in apartment buildings were concerned about what an increase in property taxes could due to rent.

Rouse said voters also expressed concern that if the funds from the increased taxes were not used, that money would be rolled over into general government spending.

He also heard from some voters who intended to vote against the referendum because they do not support law enforcement. He stressed, though, that those were few, and the majority of comments he heard expressed concern about the increase in property taxes.

Alternatives

There are alternatives to funding the 11 positions that were eliminated.

Mason pointed out the state is sitting on a historic budget surplus, which could be used to increase aid to municipalities in order to shore up law enforcement budgets during a time when there has been an increase in crime.

The surplus is projected to be $3.8 billion.

He said for those in the legislature who purport to support police, here was the opportunity to do something meaningful and “walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”

Efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to use the surplus — for education or refund checks to voters — has been rejected by the Wisconsin Legislature, which is firmly in GOP control.

Polls

Relatively few Racine residents voted in the election.

In a community with approximately 77,000 people, only 35,285 people are registered to vote, and only 6,541 voted in the referendum — just 8.5% of the population.

“It hurts my heart to see it,” Rouse said of the low voter turnout; though, he acknowledged it was part of the trend of people disengaging themselves from civic activities.

Alderman Marcus West admitted he missed many a primary as a young man because he did not understand how local and state elections impacted the community.

West noted that communities of color are more likely to vote in national elections and then skip local and state elections.

“If we want change in the state, we have to go to the polls, and vote for people who match our ideology,” he said. “It is important for us to get out in primaries and make our voices heard.”

West added the black community has a vision for itself, but in order for that vision to come to fruition, in order for change to come, they had to show up and vote in all the elections.

Forward

Rouse said the way forward to increase civic engagement should start in small ways, including the way officials interact with the public.

As an example, he pointed out if a member of the council assisted a resident with reporting a burned-out streetlight, and then the streetlight was fixed, that person has engaged with the city in a positive way and might be open to more interactions.

Rouse said he was currently on a mission to get more people to public meetings where their voices could be heard — with particular reference to public comments — and perhaps down the road with a run for an elected position.

“The main thing I want is to see people engaged,” he said.

The question The text of the referendum question that appeared on ballots Tuesday was as follows: "Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Racine for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.50%, based on the City’s best estimate, which results in a levy of $56,682,358. Shall the City of Racine be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of increasing authorized sworn police personnel by 11 police officers and for the implementation of additional crime detection and prevention programs, by a total of 3.53%, based on the City’s best estimate, which results in a levy of $58,682,358 in 2023, and an additional $150,000 per year for each fiscal year thereafter?"

Future

Mason indicated prior to Tuesday's vote that the referendum being rejected could lead to cuts to services next year or in the years to follow.

Due to state legislation that ties property tax increases to net new construction, the city is limited in its ability to raise revenue because it has so little net new construction.

Mason called referendums “one of our only paths forward for additional resources, outside of net new construction.”

This was the second failed City of Racine referendum in two years. In November 2020, a similar referendum aiming to raise taxes in order to fund public services failed by a vote of 19,106 to 10,198.