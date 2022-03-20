Union Grove voters to decide referendum on making ATVs or golf carts street legal next month

UNION GROVE — Street traffic in Union Grove could look much different if voters in the April 5 election signal a willingness to share the road with ATVs and golf carts.

The village is holding an advisory referendum on whether Union Grove residents want to make it legal for all-terrain vehicle or golf cart riders to travel on public streets alongside cars and trucks.

An advisory referendum, as opposed to a binding referendum, means that village officials are not required to follow the wishes of the majority of voters.

The seven-member Village Board may decide the matter after seeing the referendum results.

ATV owners and other supporters of the proposal say that owners of alternative vehicles should have a right to use public streets the same as other vehicle operators.

Opponents contend that ATVs, golf carts or other non-traditional vehicles would make street traffic more congested and would create new safety hazards on the roads.

Although there has been no sign of organized campaigning on the referendum from either side, both supporters and opponents have been outspoken about the issue on social media.

Supporter Cody McDonald posted in a Facebook discussion that people in Union Grove should keep “open minds” about ATVs in traffic. “Just because you don’t see a benefit,” McDonald posted, “doesn’t mean someone else wouldn’t benefit from the use of alternative transportation.”

Opponent David Kovach argued that allowing ATVs or golf carts into street traffic could have deadly consequences.

“Anything hit by a car that weighs significantly less than the car is going to lose, badly,” Kovach posted. “Cars are built to protect their occupants at great speed. ATVs have no protection at any speed.”

The referendum April 5 will allow voters throughout Union Grove to check “yes” or “no” on three separate questions about changing traffic laws to allow all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles or golf carts to enter and travel in public roads. Such alternative modes of transportation currently are prohibited on public streets and are generally limited to off-road trails or private property, or to golf courses in the case of golf carts.

The issue developed last summer when a Facebook discussion grew into a lobbying effort by ATV and golf cart owners for “road riding,” as some ATV operators call it.

If the Village Board approves, the alternative vehicles will be allowed in traffic on streets with the exception of Highway 11 and Highway 45, where such devices are prohibited by state law.

One of the issue’s early proponents, Sandy Born, has since became a candidate for Village Board in the April 5 election. With no opponent on the ballot, Born is virtually assured of succeeding Trustee Gordon Svendsen, who is stepping down after nine terms in office. Born could not be reached for comment.

Svendsen has publicly opposed allowing ATVs or golf carts to travel on public streets. “I think there’s some huge safety issues,” he said.

At least one other Village Board member is on record as opposing the idea, too.

Trustee Janice Winget said she is unsure how others on the board will vote, but she remains concerned about ATVs and golf carts creating safety hazards on the streets.

“That’s my feeling,” she said, “and I guess that’s what I’ll stick with.”

Village President Steve Wicklund said he is awaiting the outcome of the referendum before he chooses one side of the other. Wicklund said he senses that the community is divided on the issue.

“I’m really curious as to how this is going to fall,” he said. “Which ever direction the community wants to go, I’m probably just going to roll with that.”

