Union Grove voters face a choice in April 5 election for Village Board seat | Amy vs. Amy

UNION GROVE — Although three Union Grove Village Board seats will be filled in the April 5 elections, voters have only one contested race to decide.

Incumbent Amy Sasse is facing challenger Amy Sweet in a contest to fill the Trustee No. 6 position on the seven-member Village Board.

Running unopposed elsewhere is Sandy Born, who was the only candidate to step forward in the No. 2 position after incumbent Gordon Svendsen decided not to run again.

In the No. 4 position, incumbent Adam Graf is running for re-election without opposition.

Village Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $6,300 a year. All seats are elected at-large, which means voters village-wide cast their ballots to decide every contest.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 5.

Sasse, a hospitality manager, is seeking her second term on the Village Board. Sweet, a bank training specialist, is seeking her first public elected office.

Here is how the two candidates responded to questions posed by the Journal Times.

What is your opinion of law enforcement in the village? Do you support continuing to contract with the county sheriff, or do you favor forming a village police department or some other alternative?

SASSE: I am currently in full support of the sheriff’s contract for law enforcement in the village. Financially, this contact provides value and consistency. As a member of the Police Commission, the sheriff’s representation is responsive and collaborative. With future population growth in the community in the upcoming years, this current scenario can be evaluated.

SWEET: I think the Racine County Sheriff’s department is doing an excellent job keeping our community safe, and I would support our continued contract with them at this time.

What ideas do you have for improving the quality of life in Union Grove, either through changes in public services or through government spending?

SASSE: I plan to work hard at the enhancement of recreation offerings. We are actively producing a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) that will allow us additional funding sources to support improvements to public offerings. Improvements I would like to bring to the community include outdoor beer garden activities, outdoor music experiences, and park equipment enhancements. I strongly support creating offerings for teenagers and outdoor walking and biking systems.

SWEET: I would like to see our parks department continue to add new programing and become self-sufficient with a reduction in the use of general funds. I would also like to continue to see business growth within Union Grove by helping to increase awareness of grants and resources available.

Amy Sasse AGE: 44 ADDRESS: 540 Maurice Drive, Union Grove OCCUPATION: Hospitality manager, Benchmark Hospitality EXPERIENCE: Union Grove Village Board, 2021-present COMMUNITY SERVICE: Election Day volunteer, Thanksgiving Day meal volunteer, Junior Achievement, former president of Junior League of Racine, former PTO president. EDUCATION: University of Wisconsin-Parkside, bachelor's degree, communications

Amy Sweet AGE: 43 ADDRESS: 411 18th Avenue, Union Grove OCCUPATION: Training specialist, North Shore Bank EXPERIENCE: None COMMUNITY SERVICE: Union Grove Kiwanis and Super Saturday Committee, former treasurer of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, boards for Pumpkin Fest and Relay for Life of Union Grove. EDUCATION: University of Wisconsin-Parkside, bachelor's degree, language arts

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.