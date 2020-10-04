U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil confirms he will vote for Donald Trump

JANESVILLE — Bryan Steil, the first-term Republican from Janesville who replaced his mentor Paul Ryan in Congress, has confirmed to The Journal Times that he is voting for Donald Trump in the presidential election.
In a statement, Steil said: "I am voting for President Donald Trump because he will lead this country on a path to recovery, defeat the virus, keep America healthy, and keep our communities safe."
Like Trump, Steil is up for re-election this November. He is being challenged by Democrat Roger Polack, a Racine native and attorney who worked in Afghanistan alongside American military members trying to identify how terroristic organizations are funded.
After protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Polack accused Steil of "trying to manipulate public perception" after Steil issued a press release calling for an investigation of alleged criminal groups that were involved. Polack responded by pointing out that investigations were already underway.
How others plan to vote
That makes two of Racine County's representatives in Washington D.C., Steil and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who are backing the incumbent heading into the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.
Racine County's third representative in D.C., Sen. Tammy Baldwin, has endorsed challenger Joe Biden.
Baldwin was one of the frontrunners to be Biden's running mate, before California Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen. Two former Baldwin aides are also heading the Biden campaign's Wisconsin effort.
During the Democratic National Convention, Baldwin spoke, arguing that Biden is the better choice for improving access to affordable health care this presidential election.
"What kind of country do we want to be?" Baldwin said. "Do we want to be a country where millionaires get to dodge taxes? Or one where working families get a break? Do we want to be a country where medical bills bury people in debt? Or one where health care is affordable for all?"
Trump has long said he would bring fundamental change to the American health care system, but few significant changes — other than removing the "individual mandate" that fined Americans who don't have coverage and making it easier for veterans to access civilian health care options — have been put in place since he was elected in 2016.
The president has long promised to replace the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, but that has not happened. During Tuesday's debate, Trump did not answer questions about what his plan regarding replacement of the Affordable Care Act actually is.
On a New York radio talk show Sunday, Johnson lambasted Biden, making claims that, should the former vice president win the election, “America would change forever. This election is for all the marbles. The Senate Democrats would pack the court. They would get rid of the filibuster so they could enact all these crazy socialist (policies) ... I don’t know how this country would recover from it."
The "filibuster" Johnson refers to is a tactic allowed within the Senate that allows senators to prevent a measure that could be up for a vote to ever be voted on by artificially extending debates unless overruled by a vote of 60 out of 100 senators. Biden has indicated he may encourage disallowing the practice, but he would not be able to ban filibustering on his own without a Senate vote.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.