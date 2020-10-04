U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil confirms he will vote for Donald Trump

JANESVILLE — Bryan Steil, the first-term Republican from Janesville who replaced his mentor Paul Ryan in Congress, has confirmed to The Journal Times that he is voting for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

In a statement, Steil said: "I am voting for President Donald Trump because he will lead this country on a path to recovery, defeat the virus, keep America healthy, and keep our communities safe."

Like Trump, Steil is up for re-election this November. He is being challenged by Democrat Roger Polack, a Racine native and attorney who worked in Afghanistan alongside American military members trying to identify how terroristic organizations are funded.

After protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Polack accused Steil of "trying to manipulate public perception" after Steil issued a press release calling for an investigation of alleged criminal groups that were involved. Polack responded by pointing out that investigations were already underway.

How others plan to vote