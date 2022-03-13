Two vie for District 3 County Board seat

RACINE — Incumbent Steve Smetana is hoping to keep his seat as District 3 supervisor on the Racine County Board. Political newcomer Tom Rutkowski seeks to unseat him.

District 3 includes the north side of the City of Racine.

Besides his current term on the County Board, Smetana served two terms on the Racine City Council from 2015-2019. Rutkowski has not held elected office.

Both candidates have extensive community service; Smetana has been a Racine Zoo Board member for six years and Rutkowski is the vice-chair of Southeast Gateway Sierra Club.

The District 3 candidates were asked to submit written responses to three questions, given below.

More than half of Racine County’s tax levy is spent on law enforcement. Do you think local government should cut back on law enforcement spending or continue making it by far the county’s highest tax levy priority?

RUTKOWSKI: With a government service as important, complex and costly as law enforcement we should always evaluate what works and what could work better, and look for cost-effective ways to increase public safety. Incarceration, like crime itself, is expensive and exacts a high social cost as well. Increasing mental health services for county residents and increasing mental health training for personnel can reduce pressure on all parts of the criminal justice system. Other alternatives such as drug court and programs that strengthen youth and families have a proven record of saving tax dollars while improving public safety.

SMETANA: I support the Racine County budget. I support all aspects of our Racine County law enforcement agencies. I am not in favor of reducing the Sheriff’s Department budget. Reducing services could have a very negative impact on our community. Safety needs to be a priority. There are programs funded through the law enforcement budget that people may not be aware of including the K-9 units, drug enforcement, SWAT team and water rescue. We need a strong and well-funded Sheriff’s Department. During these unprecedented times, we need to ensure safety and build a positive Racine County.

What other issues do you see in the race?

RUTKOWSKI: Helping people recover from the pandemic will be crucial in the near future; anticipating future challenges will also be essential. County government can assist in this recovery by directing resources allocated to Racine in ways that strengthen the many services county government provides and by ensuring equitable access to those services. In addition, we should plan for smart, sustainable growth and design infrastructure to withstand increasing weather extremes. Finally, great change is occurring in the way people consume and produce energy; Racine County should participate in this transition that will provide many jobs and result in cleaner air and water.

SMETANA: I encourage transparency & communication within local politics by promising to be nonpartisan. I am committed to serving my district by being nonpartisan on local issues. This position is nonpartisan, and I take that very seriously. I am tired of partisan politics overshadowing the good that needs to happen in Racine County. Voters of Racine County deserve to know who they are voting for and what their candidate stands for, please ask the tough questions. Too many shenanigans going on in these races.

Why should voters choose you for County Board?

RUTKOWSKI: Representing the third district will be an extension of the work I’ve done as a teacher and an engaged citizen. I am an effective communicator and problem solver. Through initiatives I’ve led, I’ve brought groups together to achieve a common goal and to build a sense of community. As a supervisor, I will bring new ideas to the discussion and work diligently to bring those ideas to fruition. I appreciate Racine County’s cultural offerings, natural beauty, and great potential, but mostly I’m inspired by the efforts of the many people determined to make this a better place for everyone.

SMETANA: If re-elected County Supervisor for District 3, I promise to bring continuous leadership, experience and integrity to this role. I do not bring a personal agenda; my priority is to serve my neighborhood. I approach every problem by listening to your concerns, researching the issues, using common sense and understanding how it will impact Racine County’s future. The people of District 3 have given me their trust as a county supervisor for the past couple of years, and I don’t take it lightly. I have prioritized my attendance at meetings, asked questions and worked hard to find solutions to our problems.

Tom Rutkowski AGE: 64 HOME ADDRESS: 2615 N. Main St., Racine PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: High school teacher HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, master’s degree from Carthage College CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Vice-chair of Southeast Gateway Sierra Club, Clean Power Coalition, Advisory Committee of the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps’- CERT School

Steve Smetana AGE: 57 HOME ADDRESS: 426 Romayne Ave., Racine PAST ELECTED OFFICE: City of Racine 5th District alderman, two terms, 2015-2019 OCCUPATION: Material handler, Putzmeister America HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: St. Catherine’s High School diploma CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Racine Zoo Board member (6 years), Racine Zoo Board Chairman (1 year), Racine County Veterans Stand Down volunteer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.