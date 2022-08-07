Two Republicans, including a village trustee, aim to represent Waterford area in state Assembly

WATERFORD — Two Republicans are seeking to represent Assembly District 83 in Madison. They are Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer.
District 83 includes the Waterford area of Racine County. District 83 previously was represented by state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. But, after new district boundaries were put in place this year, Wichgers now resides in District 82.
No Democrats are running the district. The Aug. 9 primary then will likely decide the new state representative.
Goldammer is a Waterford Village Board trustee and unsuccessfully ran for Waterford Union High School Board in 2021. "I never planned on running for State Assembly. However, after the April 15 redistricting became official and this seat became open I had an overwhelming amount of community members ask me to consider running," he told The Waukesha Freeman.
Rettinger has long been involved in Republican politics. He is the first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County and owns a political consultancy firm, Campaign Tutors. He also previously worked as chief of staff to state Sen. André Jacque.
In photos and videos: Waterford’s hot air balloon festival 2022
Watch now: Waterford Balloonfest
Watch now: Waterford Balloonfest
Watch now: Waterford Balloonfest
Watch now: Waterford Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
Waterford’s Balloonfest
This race was erroneously excluded from an election roundup published in Sunday's Journal Times.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Harry Wait says he is unsurprised he has not been arrested yet, but he is indicating that he wants to be criminally charged. That way, he may get access to more government documents, and thus be able to create more headaches for elections officials and pressure them to change the system he believes is susceptible to fraud.
In the latest episode of a tumultuous 72 hours in Racine County's political sphere, the state Department of Justice confirmed late Friday that it is investigating apparent intentional election fraud carried out by one man in Racine County.
If you have an internet connection, it is not particularly difficult to order someone else’s absentee ballot in Wisconsin. Sheriff Schmaling says this is a "vulnerability," but elections officials say it's a non-issue.
During the same emergency meeting Thursday in which they said they wanted to see Harry Wait prosecuted, commissioners moved to take preventative measures to prevent the kind of fraud Wait said he fears could occur.