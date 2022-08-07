 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Republicans, including a village trustee, aim to represent Waterford area in state Assembly

WATERFORD — Two Republicans are seeking to represent Assembly District 83 in Madison. They are Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer.

District 83 includes the Waterford area of Racine County. District 83 previously was represented by state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. But, after new district boundaries were put in place this year, Wichgers now resides in District 82.

No Democrats are running the district. The Aug. 9 primary then will likely decide the new state representative.

Goldammer is a Waterford Village Board trustee and unsuccessfully ran for Waterford Union High School Board in 2021. "I never planned on running for State Assembly. However, after the April 15 redistricting became official and this seat became open I had an overwhelming amount of community members ask me to consider running," he told The Waukesha Freeman.

People are also reading…

Rettinger has long been involved in Republican politics. He is the first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County and owns a political consultancy firm, Campaign Tutors. He also previously worked as chief of staff to state Sen. André Jacque.

This race was erroneously excluded from an election roundup published in Sunday's Journal Times.

