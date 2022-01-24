Two more Racine County supervisors who intended to seek re-election won't have their names appear on ballots

Two Racine County Board incumbents who had shown intent to run for re-election, Kelly Kruse of Wind Point and Brett Nielsen of Racine, will not have their names on ballots this spring after there were successful challenges to their candidate paperwork.

Now, Olga White of Wind Point will appear unopposed on the ballot, seeking to replace Kruse as District 10’s representative.

District 8, which Nielsen currently represents, is now not expected to have a competitive election. Marlo Harmon will now appear unopposed on ballots to replace Nielsen.

Nielsen could not be reached for comment on this story. Kruse said in a text to a reporter Thursday she intended to email a statement, but one was not provided.

These events makes a significant shake-up in Racine County government is even more likely.

Four supervisors were already not seeking re-election. Now, a total of six incumbents won’t have their names on ballots. Another five incumbents are being challenged.

As such, it’s possible for as many as 11 new people to be elected to the County Board in April. With 21 supervisors total, a shake-up of more than half the board is possible.

Racine aldermanic candidate disqualified

Another name originally expected to be on Racine ballots — Christine Scott, who had intended to represent the City of Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District — also will not appear.

District 4 includes the near north side of the city, north of the Root River, including North Beach and extending west to Geneva Street and Douglas Avenue.

According to City of Racine Clerk Tara Coolidge, Scott turned in forms that contained 21 signatures, one more than the minimum; but two of those signatures were challenged and disqualified, one because the signee had provided a nonresidential address and the other because the address was outside the district.

Now, only Michael Schrader and Amanda Paffrath will appear on the ballot for District 4 and there will no longer be a primary for that district.

