Turnout low even for a spring election in Racine County

Comparisons

This week’s election saw nearly 12,000 fewer ballots cast in Racine County than in April 2019, when there were 37,371 votes. That election included a contentious Wisconsin Supreme Court race in which conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn beat liberal-backed Racine resident Lisa Neubauer.

Two years prior, in April 2017, only 22,620 ballots were cast in Racine County. That year, despite a trio of (ultimately unsuccessful) referendums in the Burlington Area School District, didn’t have many hot-button elections on ballot, since a state Supreme Court race was uncontested, only one small school district (Yorkville Joint No. 2) had a referendum, and the City of Racine had a nonbinding advisory referendum on the topic of campaign contributions.