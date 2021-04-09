Turnout low even for a spring election in Racine County

A single statewide race for superintendent of schools and no major school referendums contributed to a relatively low spring election turnout in Racine County compared to prior April elections in odd-numbered years.
In the election that ended Tuesday, 25,838 ballots were cast, according to preliminary county numbers. That leads to an approximate turnout of 20.99% of registered voters; as of March 1, Racine County had 123,085 registered voters, state data show.
That rate is in line with the statewide turnout, which was 20.1%. In 2017, statewide turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there also was a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.
Last fall’s presidential election saw an 89% turnout of Racine County’s registered voters, up from 86% in 2016.
Comparisons
This week’s election saw nearly 12,000 fewer ballots cast in Racine County than in April 2019, when there were 37,371 votes. That election included a contentious Wisconsin Supreme Court race in which conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn beat liberal-backed Racine resident Lisa Neubauer.
Two years prior, in April 2017, only 22,620 ballots were cast in Racine County. That year, despite a trio of (ultimately unsuccessful) referendums in the Burlington Area School District, didn’t have many hot-button elections on ballot, since a state Supreme Court race was uncontested, only one small school district (Yorkville Joint No. 2) had a referendum, and the City of Racine had a nonbinding advisory referendum on the topic of campaign contributions.
April 2015 had a relatively significant turnout with the most notable ballot measure being the narrowly beaten referendums for Sturtevant and Caledonia to pursue separation from Racine Unified. 31,411 ballots were cast in that election, which also included two contested Racine County Circuit Court judgeships and the election of Jonathan Delagrave as county executive.