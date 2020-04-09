Tuesday election went 'pretty smooth' considering circumstances

RACINE COUNTY — Racine Mayor Cory Mason said that, given the circumstances, he thought Tuesday's election went as well as it could have.
"I am so impressed and humbled by the work our employees and volunteers did on election day and really have nothing but praise for the City Clerk (Tara Coolidge) and the work that they did to make that a reality," said Mason.
Mason and City Spokesperson Shannon Powell made the rounds and stopped by each polling place at least once on Tuesday. They said it helped that the weather was nice so volunteers and staff got to enjoy spending time outdoors. The process also happened fairly smoothly, with voters reportedly getting in and out within a few minutes.
That doesn't mean Mason thinks in-person voting should have happened.
"I think the safer thing would have been doing what the governor suggested which was to mail everybody a ballot and allow us to do the best thing to maintain social distancing and not to be in-person voting," said Mason.
He's also concerned about the numbers that the city will see when they roll the tape on Monday. The city doesn't have any totals for voter participation, but they have one indicator that not everyone was able to get their vote in on-time.
Racine sent out 11,087 absentee ballots but as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday had only received 8,347. Any additional ballots that are postmarked for April 7 will be counted but Mason is skeptical it will be enough to close the 2,740 ballot gap.
"There's no doubt that for some people who were mailed ballots and then the rules changed at the 11th hour, those people will be disenfranchised. There's no doubt that for people who were making decisions between their life and their liberty to vote they chose to play it safe for their health and stay home," Mason said. "Come Monday we're not only going to be counting how many votes each candidate got; we're going to be counting the number of people who were disenfranchised, we're going to be counting the number of people who got coronavirus because of the election we did in-person and we're going to be wondering if people died because of it."
No problems
No major problems were reported in a sampling of Racine County municipalities. In fact, many municipalities reported an easy process.
“Things ran pretty smoothly,” said Elmwood Park Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Christophe Jenkins. “We had a good group of poll workers that were trained and ready to go.”
While all polls closed at 8 p.m., some polls had slow turnout and didn’t see any voters within the last hour. Elmwood Park had its last voter around 7:30, Yorkville had its last one between 7:30 and 7:50 but the Town of Burlington saw its last voter at the polls sometime between 6 or 7 p.m.
Other municipalities saw their last voter right when the polls closed. These included Union Grove and the Town of Waterford.
But the City of Burlington served its last voter (who had been in line before 8 p.m.) around 8:05 p.m.
Voter turnout was not the highest. Brad Calder, village clerk of Union Grove, estimated that 30% of registered voters in Union Grove participated in the election, whether it be in-person or absentee. This election drew 1,217 votes; the majority of ballots were absentee. The Village had a population of 4,915 at the 2010 census.
Elmwood Park had roughly 65-70% of registered voters participate in this election, said Jenkins.
“Which is still pretty impressive for a spring election,” Jenkins said. The majority of Elmwood Park’s votes were absentee.
In Yorkville, Administrator and Clerk Mike McKinney said the longest line all day at the polls was five people; 190 people in total cast in-person votes. Roughly 50% of registered voters participated, making up for a total of 1,027 total votes.
The Town of Waterford had 438 people physically coming to the polls; absentee ballots were also a majority there. The town counted 2,226 total votes, or 52% of registered voters, said Town of Waterford Clerk Tina Mayer.
Town of Burlington Clerk Jeanne Rennie said she did not have voter turnout numbers yet, but she estimated that two-thirds of votes were absentee. City of Burlington Clerk Diahnn Halbach also said she did not have voter turnout numbers for the city by press time.
PPE
Poll workers were dressed in personal protective equipment in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. All poll workers wore gloves and facial masks. Some, such as the ones in Elmwood Park, Yorkville, the Town of Waterford and Town of Burlington wore protective eyewear. Poll workers in Elmwood Park and Yorkville wore protective body suits.
They were supplied in Union Grove and the Town of Burlington but workers opted to not use them.
Most personal protective equipment was supplied through Racine County Emergency Management and was at no cost to each municipality.
Additional PPE was given to the City of Burlington by the City of Burlington Fire Department, and Union Grove received donations from Union Grove Elementary School.
Rennie said she was glad the poll workers in the Town of Burlington had the PPE available, but recognizes that the workers only needed it for one day. There are plans to have the protective eyewear cleaned and given to first responders.
“Those who need it should be entitled to it,” Rennie said.
Calder said the Village of Union Grove is also looking into returning the PPE supplies to the county. The PPE was put to good use during the election, he said, but if it wasn’t, election workers would’ve found a better home for the equipment. Calder said staff would’ve looked internally such as giving the equipment to the Union Grove Sewage Department or the Union Grove Department of Public Works.
Poll workers
Most poll workers were a mix of people demographically; however, Union Grove saw a notable amount of younger election staff.
The Town of Burlington had a lot of senior election staff, despite seniors being at a high-risk for the coronavirus. Some municipalities had volunteers from the National Guard as well, such as Elmwood Park, Town of Waterford and the City of Burlington.
