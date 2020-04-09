Tuesday election went 'pretty smooth' considering circumstances

"There's no doubt that for some people who were mailed ballots and then the rules changed at the 11th hour, those people will be disenfranchised. There's no doubt that for people who were making decisions between their life and their liberty to vote they chose to play it safe for their health and stay home," Mason said. "Come Monday we're not only going to be counting how many votes each candidate got; we're going to be counting the number of people who were disenfranchised, we're going to be counting the number of people who got coronavirus because of the election we did in-person and we're going to be wondering if people died because of it."