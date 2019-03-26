ELMWOOD PARK — Incumbent Trustee Ernie Rossi will have his name printed twice on the April 2 ballot. He's running to retain his position as a trustee, and also against incumbent Village President Kathy Wells.
Wells, 73, is a retiree who has been the village president for two years, and also served a two-year term as a trustee.
Rossi, 33, is nearing the end of his first term as a village trustee, after being elected in 2017. He is the vice president of Rossi Construction Company Inc.
There are two other candidates besides Rossi running for village trustee: Kenneth Hinkle and Laura Rude, both of whom are incumbents. With three trustee spots up for election April 2, all three will incumbents retain their positions unless Rossi wins the president seat or a write-in candidate succeeds.
Since 2014, the annual salary for the village president has been set at $4,000. Village trustee salaries are $1,000 per year.
Following are questions The Journal Times submitted to Rossi and Wells and their responses:
What motivated you to run for office and what strengths will you bring to the board if you are elected?
Rossi: When I moved to Elmwood Park over two years ago, I was to be elected a trustee position. My motivation then, as it is now, is the village itself.
We are very fortunate to live in Elmwood Park, and I would like to help my neighbors to continue to make Elmwood Park a desirable place to live. My construction and business background will help to achieve that goal.
Wells: Running for and winning a seat on the Village Board gave me the opportunity to learn more about village government and to contribute to the welfare of the village.
With the knowledge I gained from serving as a trustee and my 50 years of experience in legal, financial and property management, I felt that, as president, I could contribute even more.
Having now served for nearly two years as the Village of Elmwood Park president, I have an extensive knowledge of all the issues facing the village and the experience to manage those issues. Serving as village president requires dedication and an extensive commitment of time.
Being retired, I am totally committed to serving the Village of Elmwood Park and its residents with the time and energy needed to move the village forward.
What are the issues facing your community and/or what are your goals if elected?
Rossi: Now that I have a family with two young children, I feel a need to become more active within our community.
I understand that, as the president, the way to truly serve is to listen. If elected, my priority will be to be receptive to people’s ideas and always respectful to my constituents.
In the quickly changing Racine County, strong and engaging leadership is critical to address the issues associated with such change.
Wells: A number of issues have been addressed and acted upon during my two years as village president, but have not been completed. Among them are finalizing a five-year plan and updating ordinances to ensure that they comply with state statutes.
One of my primary goals is keeping our taxes among the lowest in Racine County by ensuring that the Taylor Complex is at full capacity (for rental income for the village) and by making smart decisions when spending village funds.
Under my leadership, the village hired an administrator who is responsible for grant writing for road and lighting improvements, which will save money for the village. I also would like to see more recreational activities occurring at the Taylor Complex for our residents.
First and foremost, the village must maintain its very desirable park-like setting.
Serving as village president has been my privilege and I look forward to achieving these goals with good communication and transparency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.