Trump might endorse Adam Steen over Robin Vos in Racine County Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is openly considering endorsing Adam Steen in the District 63 Republican primary against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Vos has refused to support Trump's attempts to have the 2020 election overturned. He is taking on increasing criticism from the right and Trump himself because of it.

In an interview Friday, Vos told The Journal Times: “The single thing that Donald Trump is obsessed with is the 2020 election. I have been consistent for a year, saying we constitutionally cannot decertify the election. Now, when people are threatened by someone who has a loud microphone, a lot of times they buckle, right? I am proud that I have stood for what I believe in and what I know to be true in the face of withering criticism from President Trump.

"Now, he hasn’t criticized me for the fact that we’ve cut taxes or that I’m pro-life or that I’ve worked harder than most people for his election in 2020. He just wants me to do something I cannot do.”

In posts Sunday morning on his social media application Truth Social, Trump did not use Steen's name but said he is considering endorsing him because "anyone would be better" than Vos.

For the first time in recent weeks Sunday, Trump also criticized Vos for something other than how he's handled the 2020 election: that Vos has considered supporting putting toll booths on Wisconsin's roads, something that has not really been openly considered or discussed in state politics since 2019, and that he previously supported an increased gas tax — a position Vos said he no longer holds.

"Robin Vos is only getting worse. Wants toll booths put on many highways, and a BIG GAS TAX ASAP. He is a RINO (Republican In Name Only) disaster, very much as the worst politician in the Nation, 'Giveaway' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Dems everything, and gets NOTHING for it - Never fights for Republicans!" Trump wrote Sunday. "Robin Vos is sooo bad for the Great State of Wisconsin that I am seriously thinking of Supporting and ENDORSING his Opponent. Anyone would be better! STAY TUNED!!!"

Vos had gotten on Trump's good side last year by launching the partisan investigation into the 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, which has uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud. As the Gableman investigation appears to wind down with no progress being made toward overturning the last presidential election, Trump's distaste for Vos has grown.

In a Truth Social post later Sunday morning, Trump repeated a proven false claim Gableman had made: that there was uniform 100% turnout in some Wisconsin nursing homes.

Vos has tried to paint Steen as extreme, not only for his assertion the 2020 election could be overturned, but also for holding positions that are resoundingly unpopular with voters. Among Steen's positions are:

That there should be no exceptions for Wisconsin's abortion ban, even for the life of the mother or in cases of rape.

That the use of contraception is "playing God."

Opposition to "red flag" gun laws. “I don’t think that’s the government’s right to decide” who should legally be able to carry a firearm, he said during a campaign event earlier this month.

One of Steen's core supporters is Harry Wait, the Town of Dover man being investigated by the Department of Justice for requesting the absentee ballots of Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason to prove he could do it online without showing a voter ID. Wait requested the ballots last week and publicly admitted to committing a felony, but has not yet been criminally charged. Mason's ballot arrived in Wait's mailbox Friday, Wait said, an example of what Wait sees as an insecurity in Wisconsin's election system.

Election Day in the primary is Aug. 9. Democrats do not have a candidate in the race, indicating whoever wins the Republican primary would almost certainly win the final election to represent District 63.

District 63 includes most of the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31, including all or parts of Burlington, Union Grove, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. Steen and Vos both reside in the Village of Rochester.