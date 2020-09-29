 Skip to main content
Trump deflects, but agrees, when asked during debate to condemn militia groups in Kenosha; president focuses on 'antifa'
Trump deflects, but agrees, when asked during debate to condemn militia groups in Kenosha; president focuses on 'antifa'

Election 2020 Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Tuesdayat Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

CLEVELAND — When Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor and registered Democrat moderating Tuesday's presidential debate, asked President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists and militias, the president deflected the question but appeared to quickly agree.

Wallace asked, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and say to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump replied: “Sure. But almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

Wallace pointed out how Trump has repeatedly condemned the actions of antifa — short for “anti-facist,” a loosely organized leftist movement — regarding nationwide protests that have occasionally turned violent. During the debate, Trump claimed that if more cities would allow the National Guard in to dispel protesters, “there would be no problem.”

When Wallace called on Trump to specifically condemn white supremacists like the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for being involved in violence and racism that had a tiny presence in Kenosha’s protests, Trump replied “Stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody has got to do something about Antifa and the left. Because this is not a right wing—this is a left wing.”

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden jumped in, saying that “Antifa is an idea, not an organization, not a militia. Biden cited Trump-nominated FBI Director Chris Wray, who said earlier this month during a hearing with lawmakers in Washington D.C. that antifa “is not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

While Wallace tried to get Biden and Trump to stop talking over each other, Trump described Antifa as “dangerous and radical group.”

After Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Trump supporter from Illinois who shot three protesters — killing two of them — in Kenosha on Aug. 25 on Sheridan Road, Trump said that it appeared the teenager was acting in self-defense. That same argument is being pushed by Rittenhouse’s attorneys, who are pushing the narrative that the teenager is an American hero akin to the patriots who fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

