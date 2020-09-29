Trump deflects, but agrees, when asked during debate to condemn militia groups in Kenosha; president focuses on 'antifa'

CLEVELAND — When Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor and registered Democrat moderating Tuesday's presidential debate, asked President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists and militias, the president deflected the question but appeared to quickly agree.

Wallace asked, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and say to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump replied: “Sure. But almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

Wallace pointed out how Trump has repeatedly condemned the actions of antifa — short for “anti-facist,” a loosely organized leftist movement — regarding nationwide protests that have occasionally turned violent. During the debate, Trump claimed that if more cities would allow the National Guard in to dispel protesters, “there would be no problem.”