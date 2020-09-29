Trump deflects, but agrees, when asked during debate to condemn militia groups in Kenosha; president focuses on 'antifa'

CLEVELAND — When Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor and registered Democrat moderating Tuesday's presidential debate, asked President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacists and militias, the president deflected the question but appeared to quickly agree.
Wallace asked, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and say to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”
Trump replied: “Sure. But almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”
Wallace pointed out how Trump has repeatedly condemned the actions of antifa — short for “anti-facist,” a loosely organized leftist movement — regarding nationwide protests that have occasionally turned violent. During the debate, Trump claimed that if more cities would allow the National Guard in to dispel protesters, “there would be no problem.”
When Wallace called on Trump to specifically condemn white supremacists like the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for being involved in violence and racism that had a tiny presence in Kenosha’s protests, Trump replied “Stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody has got to do something about Antifa and the left. Because this is not a right wing—this is a left wing.”
Democratic Nominee Joe Biden jumped in, saying that “Antifa is an idea, not an organization, not a militia. Biden cited Trump-nominated FBI Director Chris Wray, who said earlier this month during a hearing with lawmakers in Washington D.C. that antifa “is not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”
While Wallace tried to get Biden and Trump to stop talking over each other, Trump described Antifa as “dangerous and radical group.”
After Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Trump supporter from Illinois who shot three protesters — killing two of them — in Kenosha on Aug. 25 on Sheridan Road, Trump said that it appeared the teenager was acting in self-defense. That same argument is being pushed by Rittenhouse’s attorneys, who are pushing the narrative that the teenager is an American hero akin to the patriots who fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
