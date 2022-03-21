Town of Waterford voters face choices to fill two town board seats

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Two incumbents are vying with two challengers in the April 5 election to fill two seats on the Waterford Town Board.

Teri Jendusa Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski are seeking re-election, while Tim Szeklinski and Robert Ulander are running to join the five-member board.

Voters in the April 5 election will get two choices, and the top two finishers will each win a two-year term at a salary of $7,750 a year.

Here is how the candidates responded to questions posed by the Journal Times.

Now that the Town of Waterford’s incorporation effort has failed, how should the town respond in its relations with the village? Should the incorporation effort be restarted or abandoned?

KLYZUB: There is a need to repair the relationship between the town and the village. We need to grow together.

NICOLAI: Restarting incorporation efforts at this time would be foolish. The state has given their opinion and we respectfully move on from there. I have always been in favor of sitting down with the village in a respectful and fair manner to work on border agreements, among other things. That being said, I continue to work on behalf of the Town of Waterford and keep the town’s best interests at heart. We need honest, clear, and respectful communication from the village in order to move ahead.

SZEKLINSKI: I would not classify the town not being incorporated as a failure. While it did not proceed the way as hoped, it brought light to several issues at hand such as annexation, shared services, and the difference in property taxes between village and town. I do not know if further action is necessary at this time since there are responsible parties on both boards that could and can work together.

ULANDER: The town and village should attempt to repair their relationship for the benefit of the whole community. It will take both sides working together to bridge the divide. Cooperation between the municipalities will serve everyone better, and it will take both sides to make a difference. Any renewed attempt to incorporate should be done for the right reasons and in compliance with state requirements. Controlled growth is good for the community and may lead to qualifying for incorporation. Residents deserve a board willing to engage on such important issues, rather than leaving us out of the conversations.

What is your opinion of law enforcement in the town with the current structure of the Town of Waterford police department? Do you think any changes are needed?

KLYZUB: I believe that Waterford Police Department does a great job. Not currently aware of any specific issues.

NICOLAI: Waterford was voted the Safest Community in Wisconsin last year. I think that says a lot for our police force. We have a wonderful team here and the town supports them fully. Since the village has been expanding, calls have naturally increased. Our department is doing a great job handling the volume, but I do agree with our PD that they need more help on second shift in order to keep up the high standard of policing that we have all come to enjoy and expect.

SZEKLINSKI: We have a very good Town Police Department that serves both the Town and Village of Waterford. The Waterford town was voted the safest city in by SafeWise in 2021. The current TWPD structure has been serving our communities with the town having 24/7 coverage, the village having the TWPD covering 1st & 2nd shifts along the RCSO 3rd shift. The TWPD also supplies a school resource officer while providing officers for our lakes. While it seems to be working fine, I would want to see a more proactive approach with public safety with our own TWPD cover all areas.

ULANDER: Waterford Police Department does a fantastic job keeping our community safe. Any changes that add value for Waterford are worth reviewing. If something adds value to the town and the community, it deserves consideration by the board and an opportunity for public comment. For example, I have heard discussion of a Waterford consolidated police and fire commission. The necessary cooperation between municipalities has the possibility of improving services while reducing costs and encouraging a better relationship between the two boards.

Do you support consolidation of the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company with neighboring fire departments, or any other structural changes? Please explain.

KLYZUB: A fire district should be created between all adjacent communities. Certainly a matter of community safety.

NICOLAI: I support working with neighboring municipalities in the interest of public safety. Right now we have very strong mutual aid relationships with neighboring communities. Our Tichigan volunteer fire company is a top-notch company, and I support them fully. A full consolidation brings about many issues and questions. We’re talking about millions of dollars in infrastructure and equipment, some owned by TVFC and some owned by the town. The village fire department has a budget that is approximately five times greater than TVFC. The question boils down to, what service model do the residents want and how much would they be willing to pay for it?

SZEKLINSKI: I support the Tichigan Fire Company along with all surrounding fire departments. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many of those who serve relentlessly, and I know they all do a great job handling the services. While differences have emerged over the years, they continue to work together as needed. Since they are the professionals, I would work with them to see what works well for their departments and our neighbors. In these times, sometimes it may be beneficial for communities to consolidate services.

ULANDER: I support providing the best value for the town’s taxpayers. TVFC’s dedicated volunteers are a great asset to the town. I believe the TVFC was caught up in the politics of incorporation and was perhaps given more territory than they were expecting on a rushed timeline. The village extended an olive branch offering additional coverage to the town, which the Town Board quickly rejected. I do not believe this served the best interests of the townspeople, but rather was an attempt to improve the meager chances of success for the incorporation attempt. The village’s offer was very generous.(tncms-inline)a3654f0e-4366-4c01-ab61-d18ed86bc9ec[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)daf53cc0-0cd3-408f-99cd-ff9de9bc3df0[1](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)027ecc5b-6385-4760-804d-15162352c12b[2](/tncms-inline)

Jeffrey Klyzub AGE: 65 ADDRESS: 4424 Sunset Road, Town of Waterford OCCUPATION: Corporate pilot, JAK Enterprises LLC EXPERIENCE: None COMMUNITY SERVICE: Waterford Woods Property Owners Association president, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Children's Charity EDUCATION: Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, Oklahoma City

