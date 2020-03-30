Today, March 30, is the last day to register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov. Once registered, voters have until Thursday to request an absentee ballot.

Voters can use myvote.wi.gov to see if they are able to cast ballots in Wisconsin elections. On the website, select "Register to Vote," and enter your first name, last name and date of birth before hitting "search."

Votes that will appear on a majority of ballots in the county include the partisan presidential primaries, the Wisconsin Supreme Court race (Jill J. Karofsky vs. Daniel Kelly), a race for the state Appellate Court (Lisa Neubauer vs. Paul Bugenhagen Jr.); a potential amendment to Wisconsin's constitution (a.k.a. Marsy's Law), the Racine Unified School District referendum, and various municipal and School Board contests.

If you're already in the system, information will pop up listing your full name, status ("registered" or not) and the address where you're registered. If the information listed is current, you’re good to go.

If not, voters are able to continue registering online until 11:59 p.m. on March 30 after a federal judge earlier this month reinstated the system to provide more flexibility to individuals seeking to cast ballots in the election amid the coronavirus outbreak. The original deadline to register was supposed to be midway through March, as laid out in state law.

While individuals now have extra time to register online, Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney urged prospective voters not to wait until the last minute.

Local and state leaders are still urging voters to request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov, to keep numbers of in-person voters low at the polls. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2.

What to do when your ballot arrives

Once you get your ballot in the mail, make sure you have both the ballot and the absentee certificate envelope so you can return it to your local clerk’s office.

Voters must fill out their ballots in the presence of one witness to verify the individual completed their ballot. A witness must be a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old and isn’t a candidate in the election.

Once the ballot is filled out, the witness needs to sign the absentee certificate envelope and provide their address, and the voter also has to sign and date it. Then the voter can mail the ballot, in the return envelope, back to their clerk.

Spouses, significant others and roommates can all act as witnesses.

But obtaining a witness signature during a period of self-quarantining and social distancing could be especially tricky for individuals who live alone or are at a greater risk of COVID-19.

Magney said Elections Commission officials are encouraging voters to “be creative” during this time.

For example, he said individuals can use FaceTime or Skype so a witness can watch them fill out their ballot, or have the witness come to their home and observe them through a window. Then, the voter could leave the envelope outside the home, such as on a porch, for the witness to pick up, sign and address.

Those with cars could also meet somewhere, park next to each other, put gloves on and pass the ballots at arm’s length through the car windows, he said.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she’s “heard from a lot of voters who live alone and are confined to their homes due to the pandemic” and thus have no one to serve as their witness.

The deadline for clerks to receive absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 7, by the U.S. Postal Service recommends allowing for a delivery time of one week. Ballots cannot be returned to the clerk by fax or email.

