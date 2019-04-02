KENOSHA — Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, a Democrat, will go on to face Republican Mark Stalker, former member of the Kenosha Unified School Board, in the race to be the next representative for Assembly District 64.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, McGuire, a Somers resident, received 2,433 votes and defeated Democratic challengers Gina Walkington, a Bristol resident and community organizer who received 1,740 votes, and Spencer Zimmerman, a Janesville resident and a U.S. Air Force veteran who received 243 votes, in the Democratic primary for the seat.
McGuire was the only Democrat on the ballot who actually resides in the 64th District.
Stalker, who was unopposed on the Republican ballot, received 2,822 votes.
The special election for the seat is scheduled for April 30.
In Racine County, McGuire received 351 votes, narrowly defeating Walkington who received 334 votes; and Zimmerman received 55 votes. Stalker received 575 votes. All votes are currently unofficial until they are certified by the Racine and Kenoha county clerks.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the far north side and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
On to the special election
For nearly a decade, the seat was represented by Peter Barca, but Barca stepped down from his seat after he was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.
McGuire thanked his Democratic opponents for a hard-fought race, saying Walkington and Zimmerman “did a great job of getting their message out there and talking to people about the things they were concerned about in their community.”
“We’re going to move forward on to the general election and, again, continue to talk to people about the things that matter in our community,” McGuire said.
McGuire said he is focused on talking to voters “about the issues that matter most to them.”
“We’re going to talk to them how we can make sure their schools are good, how we can make sure people have access to affordable healthcare, how we can make sure people have access to retirement security,” McGuire said. “We’re going to talk to people about how we can make their lives better and how state government can play a role in that.”
McGuire admits he doesn’t know much about Stalker but said, “I’ll be learning much more over the course of the campaign.”
“In my mind this isn’t about Tip McGuire versus Mark Stalker — it’s about what are the issues that people are facing in our community and how can state government help make those issues better,” McGuire said.
If McGuire goes on to win the election and becomes the next representative of Assembly District 64, he will be in the minority party in Madison. But McGuire said if he is elected, he plans to work with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to improve the lives of Wisconsin residents.
