Three incumbents face three newcomers for three seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board

MUSKEGO — Three current Muskego-Norway School Board members are facing three challengers in Tuesday's election.
Multiple candidates stressed the need to focus on and update the district's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs. Several also agreed that efforts to help kids bounce back from the impacts of the pandemic were important.
The candidates are incumbents Tracy Blair, Terri Boyer and Joseph Boschert who are facing challengers Laurie Kontney, Kevin Zimmermann and James Bryce. The top three vote-getters will get the open seats.
Muskego-Norway School Board members serve three-year terms for an annual salary of $4,698.
Five of the six candidates responded to the following questions posed to them by The Journal Times. Bryce did not respond.
What is the most significant issue you think should be addressed by the School Board in the next year or next few years?
Blair: We have many things that are listed on our master plan, but I feel that one area that could use an update is our STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) programs. These classes can help prepare our students to problem solve and critically think. Having these qualities will lead them to evaluate complex situations and then make good decisions. A robust curriculum and quality equipment would enable the students to be creative and innovative; excellent skills needed in our ever-changing sophisticated world.
Boschert: As the pandemic comes to a close, I believe we need to continue to execute well on our district strategy. This includes exemplary student learning, highly effective personnel, and maintaining low taxes. Community feedback has also indicated a stronger focus on STEM curriculum and classes, as well as improving the learning gaps in our system to improve our overall district report card. We’ve made great strides over the years, going from 74% to 83% on our report card. We have a great foundation and an upward trajectory, and I look forward to cracking the top ten across the entire state.
Boyer: Issues to be addressed in the next year are the pandemic and vaping. As we begin scaling back COVID-19 mitigation measures, we will need to support our staff, students and families navigate this transition. The past year has been unusually stressful for many students, so addressing any mental health issues is a crucial component in planning a successful, normal school year. With the rapid rise in vaping in schools across the nation, it has quickly become a major health crisis. Vaping is here now, it is negatively affecting students in our district, and must be addressed immediately.
Kontney: Getting our kids back to school without restrictions. Even though most of our students have been in person, COVID restrictions have had a profound impact on the academic, physical, emotional, and psychological health of students. We now know children are at low risk for contracting and spreading COVID, so we need to allow our kids to return to normal, not a “new normal” (an oxymoron). I also believe that we need to assure our curriculum remains apolitical and focused on the necessary content and programs needed for students to succeed in life, regardless of the life path they choose.
Zimmermann: Critically, our focus should be the mask mandate. We should poll the parents if we should continue in the schools with face coverings. The next is mental health and keeping our kids healthy through the remaining pandemic. Children are struggling from the isolation and ramifications of the pandemic. We need to up our support for our resources in this category. I want to upgrade the STEM program and add more trade classes including plumbing and electrical. Along with that, I would like to continue to expand the Connect Academy. I want to teach kids how to think, not what to think.
What is one change you would like to see happen in the school district?
Blair: Even though we have been fortunate to keep our schools open providing academics, sports, and activities, I still feel that we could help our students and staff's mental health by having programs available to help with anxiety, stress and/or depression. As a school district we need to look at trauma informed care and find the root of the problem. Offering mindfulness sessions and/or classes would help alleviate the problems that they are experiencing. If we address these issues, I am certain that we would see an increase in positive academic outcomes.
Boschert: One of our strategic pillars is continuous improvement, which often means the only constant is change. We’re always looking to get better to achieve our vision of every student learning, growing, and succeeding. Additionally, one of the board goals is to discuss, identify, and resolve gaps for those who are achieving within the bottom 25th percentile. This focus area improves educational outcomes for our children, improves our district report card, and also benefits the district’s home values since every 5% increase in test scores is correlated with a 3% increase in home values.
Boyer: I support continuous improvement in both our district’s curriculum and student achievement. As all students return to a normal school year in the fall, we will need to ensure that our students are back to grade-level benchmarks or above. Where deficiencies are found, appropriate interventions will be provided to assist students in achieving their highest potential and aligning with our district’s expectations. The continuous growth of our curriculum together with constant expansion of our academic offerings, especially our hands-on learning opportunities, are all designed to assist each of our students in being college, career and community ready.
Kontney: I am passionate about education and ensuring each student receives a quality education according to their abilities. I am pragmatic and will work tirelessly to accomplish tasks assigned to me. I am an active listener who believes in the importance of multiple perspectives to solve problems and create opportunities. I am not afraid to admit when I do not know something and reach out to those who do. I will use my experience and perspective from post-secondary education to evaluate and advocate for curriculum and programs that prepare students for success regardless of the life path they choose.
Zimmermann: I would like to focus on a better rhythm of feedback from the parents/community/staff by continually surveying on plans or focus areas. I believe by polling more often we can stay better engaged on where our efforts should be focused. With this shift of the school board, we can ensure that the critical needs of our staff, students and parents are met. If we have learned anything over the last year, it is that we need to ensure we have agility in decision planning. This will be created by staying close to the needs of our staff/parents/community.
What in your background or life experiences makes you particularly qualified for a position on the school board?
Blair: Being a pediatric nurse and clinical educator, I have brought a wealth of knowledge to the board regarding this pandemic. As a nurse, I listen and then advocate for what is necessary and essential. I have six kids that have all attended Muskego Norway schools. I have invested additional time by achieving a level 1 from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards so that I can identify what our district needs. I feel that being on the school board for the last three years, I now have the experience and understanding of our district's goals and how to achieve them.
Boschert: As a current board member, I’m an objective and analytical thinker, and I’m proud of our decision to keep our schools open while many other districts flailed and caved. I have four children in the schools, a deep and proven value for the role of education, a complementary technical and business career, 13 years of community service, and a broad set of governing experiences. I’m uniquely positioned to help set the tone and direction of a $133 million organization. I’m a listener, and a fiscal conservative, with a drive for academic and co-curricular excellence.
Boyer: I am deeply rooted in our communities and am committed to this school district. I grew up in Wind Lake and have lived in Muskego for 22 years. My 3 years on the School Board have cultivated a deeper understanding of our district and our community’s needs. An experienced conservative leader, I have a history of sensibly resolving issues. Small business ownership taught me effective budget maintenance, fiscal responsibility, and strong listening and communication skills. I am approachable, goal-driven, and able to accept and understand different points of view. I believe in and want the best for every student.
Kontney: I have been involved with education (teaching Sunday school, coaching, University and Technical College levels, clinical teaching) and I understand the impact of not having a foundational education on health and overall success in life. I believe in learning for success and not just to pass a test. I have developed expertise in communication and assessment. Communication is key to an effective board member, and assessment is key to determining whether learning has occurred. I have taught numerous courses on teaching and learning and can use my experiences to examine and advocate for curriculum and programs that promote student achievement.
Zimmermann: I believe the experiences from my career, being a father, a husband, and coach make me very relatable to the Muskego community. I am unbiased and neutral when it comes to situations that arise. I am able to stay calm under pressure and listen to both sides of an issue prior to making a decision. I’m open to new ideas, suggestions, and I am very dependable. I am not afraid to speak up, but I also know when to listen. I want to give back to the local community that I live in, while continuing to dedicate my life to serving in the city of Milwaukee.