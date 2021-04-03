Three incumbents face three newcomers for three seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board

Laurie Kontney

AGE: 57

ADDRESS: Muskego

CURRENT/FORMER OCCUPATION: Physical Therapist – Clinical Professor at Marquette University, Department of Physical Therapy and PRN physical therapy staff at Advocate Aurora Sinai Medical Center

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

HIGHEST LEVEL OF EDUCATION: Transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy degree with an emphasis in bioethics from Simmons College in Boston

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Multiple elected and appointed leadership positions within the American Physical Therapy Association and Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association; most recently member and past chair of the national committee the Education Leadership Partnership. Former member and chair of the Physical Therapist Examining Board for Wisconsin and invited member of the Dreamcatchers, an international interdisciplinary think tank for ethics in rehabilitation. Within Muskego a tee-ball and girls softball coach with Muskego Athletic Association, inaugural coach with the Muskego Storm girl’s fastpitch organization, volunteer work for the Muskego VFW at the Community Festival and a poll worker for Muskego.