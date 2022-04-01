Three candidates seek two seats on Union Grove Elementary School Board

UNION GROVE — At least one new face, and possibly two, will be joining the Union Grove Elementary School Board after Tuesday's election. Early voting is underway.

Two of the board's five seats are up for election. Incumbent Daniel Gruhn, an attorney who serves as the board's secretary, is seeking to stay on the board, with two newcomers' names also appearing on ballots: Stephanie Kurt, who works in health care, and Laura Luedtke, a substitute teacher.

UGES School Board members serve three-year terms with a salary of $2,650.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

GRUHN: Continuing responsible governance balancing fiscal and educational goals.

KURT: I would like for more parents to feel that the Board is open to all concerns and feel comfortable in bringing those concerns to the board for discussion.

LUEDTKE: I would like my experience as a parent in this school district, and as a long time educator, to guide me to make positive and results oriented choices.

My oldest child just began college, after spending his entire elementary/ high school career in the Union Grove school system. My youngest is just beginning her journey at this amazing school, as a 4K student.

I have worked in education for nearly 20 years, at the third largest school district in Wisconsin. I will make well-informed decisions that will positively affect our students and fellow parents.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

GRUHN: More community involvement at meetings.

KURT: At this time, I do not think there are any major changes that need to (be) made in the school district. I believe that the school is administered very well and the teachers and staff are dedicated to the students and their education.

LUEDTKE: I love our school and I feel that there is very little that needs to be changed in our school. However, there is a large population of school choice families that may feel underrepresented at our school. I bring a history of living out of the district, living in the district, and working in education in a completely different school district.

This well-rounded background provides a fresh perspective which allows me to advocate for all families attending our school. Additionally, I am very approachable. Anyone could, and should, come to me with their comments, concerns, and ideas.

What is currently going well in the school district?

GRUHN: Most things, but we will need to choose a new superintendent in the coming weeks. That will be an important decision.

KURT: In 2016-2017, the State Report Card reported ratings of 78.2 in 2016-2017; in 2017-2018 increased slightly to 78.7, and 2018-2019 saw a huge jump to 80.5, which are all considered Exceeds Expectations by the state. There was no testing in 2019-2020 due to the pandemic and school closures. However, for 2020-2021, the results jumped significantly to 83.4 which is a rating of Significantly Exceeds Expectations.

I truly believe this was due to our students being face-to-face with their teachers when many districts stayed virtual. The teachers had to make up lost ground from the year before and these ratings show they once again went above and beyond for their students.

LUEDTKE: From my prospective, nearly everything. I have been a partner in education for a decade and a half now with this outstanding school. We moved to Union Grove for the school and do not regret it. It is my hope is to contribute to the ongoing success of this amazing school district.

Stephanie Kurt AGE: 37 ADDRESS: 125 13th Ave., Union Grove PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Manager of Specialty Care Services at Ascension Medical Group in Racine EDUCATION: MBA in healthcare administration, Western Governors University COMMUNITY SERVICE: Union Grove Elementary School PTO Treasurer, Vice President Union Grove Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Union Grove Alumni, Village of Union Grove Police Commission Member

Laura Luedtke AGE: 43 ADDRESS: 419 High Groves Court, Union Grove PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Substitute teacher EDUCATION: Bachelor of arts, University of Wisconsin-Parkside COMMUNITY SERVICE: Former Treasurer on School Board at Racine Cooperative School; Member of Union Grove Elementary School Expansion/ Repurpose Committee; Member of Creation of 4K at Union Grove Elementary School; Member of Union Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Daniel Gruhn AGE: 44 ADDRESS: 172 Mill Avenue, Union Grove PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None besides UGES Board OCCUPATION: Attorney EDUCATION: Juris Doctor, University of Wisconsin-Madison COMMUNITY SERVICE: Church board member, youth sports coach

The three candidates were all asked the same three questions for this story. Two of their questions and answers appear here. To read how the candidates responded to the question "What would you like to see changed in the school district?" find this story online at JournalTimes.com

