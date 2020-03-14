10th District Alderman Glenn running for 2nd term against political newcomer Sam Peete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peete: To aide in moving the community forward.

What do you see as the primary issues facing the city at this time and how would you approach those issues as alderman?

Glenn: Year after year our problems remain the same. The budget and unnecessary and wasteful spending on ego projects. Unemployment remains the highest in the state and the city inches closer to becoming the worst place in the state for African American residents. Homeowners pay a disproportionately high percentage of property taxes. Our roads are in horrible condition. The only committees we have 'working on problems' are filled with names you will find on the nomination papers of the mayor or on the guest list for the fundraiser the mayor's right hand hosted for an aldermanic candidate. Every issue I have detailed above breaks down at the very core to the same thing: lack of accountability and a blatant disregard for the residents of Racine. It's time to shake things up, get some new ideas working for us and am excited to be part of this transformation.

Peete: Economic development and sustainability of economic growth.