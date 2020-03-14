10th District Alderman Glenn running for 2nd term against political newcomer Sam Peete

RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District is running for a second term in the face of a challenge from Sam Peete, who sits on the Design, Heritage and Planning Commission.
Glenn, a retired property manager, was elected to her first term in 2018 and is seeking re-election this spring. Peete is a political newcomer but he serves on boards regarding development such as the former City Plan Commission and its successor, the Design, Heritage and Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Racine's 10th District is on the south-central part of the city, bordered by 21st Street to the north and Taylor Avenue to the west until it crosses West Boulevard and then the western border extends south to the border with Mount Pleasant, which defines the 10th District's southern and eastern borders.
City Council seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.
What motivated you to run for public office?
Glenn: I would like to say I was motivated to run for a second term because I am encouraged by the positive direction the city is going. Citizen's voices are being heard and valued. The truth is, current city administration continues to lead without consultation or collaboration of the residents of the city. Time and time again hidden agendas and back door promises continue to be the driving motivation behind actions taken by the common council. I have worked hard to spread the word to my neighbors in the tenth district about the planned concrete crushing facility just outside our district, the redesign of Case Harmon Park and the re-construction of Durand Ave/Hwy 11. It inspires me to see neighbors in the tenth coming together and trust we are building.
Peete: To aide in moving the community forward.
What do you see as the primary issues facing the city at this time and how would you approach those issues as alderman?
Glenn: Year after year our problems remain the same. The budget and unnecessary and wasteful spending on ego projects. Unemployment remains the highest in the state and the city inches closer to becoming the worst place in the state for African American residents. Homeowners pay a disproportionately high percentage of property taxes. Our roads are in horrible condition. The only committees we have 'working on problems' are filled with names you will find on the nomination papers of the mayor or on the guest list for the fundraiser the mayor's right hand hosted for an aldermanic candidate. Every issue I have detailed above breaks down at the very core to the same thing: lack of accountability and a blatant disregard for the residents of Racine. It's time to shake things up, get some new ideas working for us and am excited to be part of this transformation.
Peete: Economic development and sustainability of economic growth.
The city entered the 2020 budget process with a $5 million deficit. What do you think about the way the City Council decided to address the deficit? Given its limited resources, what do you think should be prioritized in the city's budget?
Glenn: The budget deficit is an embarrassment and I assure the residents of the City of Racine that I did NOT vote for the passage of this budget. The city's resources are not as limited as we are led to believe, they are just mis-prioritized. We continue to offer tax incentives for projects that never come to light. We need to reallocate money for vocational training programs that help address the poverty and unemployment in the city, fix our roads; and evaluate the salaries and benefits of city employees and not foolishly propose polarizing changes that enrage the city. Let's improve communication and find new ways to listen to the suggestions of our residents. I am willing to look at any cuts or changes to turn around our massive budget misstep, the only thing sacred to me in this process is the improved way of life our residents deserve.
Peete: Without seeing all of the financials it is difficult to address theses issues however, if I were involved in the process I would support measures that are in the community's best interest. The city budget priorities should include: reducing the deficit, growing the tax base through economic development, while maintaining and improving the quality of life for all Racine citizens.