State GOP head on sheriff's WEC referrals: 'Not going to say I want to see them charged'

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses.

Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his office's investigation of allegations of election fraud at Ridgewood Care Center, a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

During a call with reporters Friday, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow said “I’m not going to say I want to see them charged," regarding Schmaling's referral for charges for all of the commissioners except one, Republican-appointed Robert Spindell. "I want to see a clean system moving forward that adheres with state law.”

At Ridgewood, investigators allege, eight elderly people with diminished mental capacity were "taken advantage of" when staff at the nursing home executed the vote. One of the eight, Shirley Westphal, died before Election Day but her ballot was still counted.

