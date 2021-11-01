State elections head says she does have concerns regarding Mount Pleasant nursing home

Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Monday that she does have concerns with how absentee voting was handled at Mount Pleasant’s Ridgewood Care Center following allegations of potential criminal activity made by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
She said that law enforcement and Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson should look into the possibilities of election fraud that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office alleged last week. Particularly noted were:
- The allegation that a woman who voted early then died still had her vote counted.
- That people in the nursing home who may not have wanted to vote were explicitly encouraged to by nursing home staff under allegedly dubious reasoning.
- That 42 Ridgewood residents voted in the 2020 election compared to the typical 20 or so.
“There may be some procedures that were not followed … by the care facility or by the jurisdiction,” Wolfe said during a Zoom call with reporters from around the state Monday. If that were to be true, “then,” Wolfe said, “they (the complaints) need to be referred to district attorneys, they need to be investigated by law enforcement. The Commission is not a law enforcement agency and cannot prosecute crimes.”
While the Sheriff's Office alleges that illegalities did occur, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his office has not made any arrests and has not yet forwarded reports to Hanson for potential criminal charges.
Wolfe noted that both the number of absentee ballots cast and total votes in the 2020 election shot up around the state compared to four years before. In 2016, there were 2.976 million total votes in the presidential election in Wisconsin, of which 819,316 were absentee (combined mail or in-person early absentee); in 2020, Wisconsin had 3.298 million total votes and approximately 1.958 million absentee votes. Thus it wasn’t an obvious sign of potential fraud that absentee voting doubled in popularity at Ridgewood, too, Wolfe said. She said the situation was something to "analyze."
Wolfe also repeated that, even if a citizen’s mental state is greatly diminished by age or disease, they still have the right to vote unless it is explicitly taken away by a court.
No one from Ridgewood has publicly commented on the situation.
Special Voting Deputies
Wolfe continued to defend the WEC directive that Special Voting Deputies be waived amid the COVID-19 pandemic — which was continually approved by a solid majority of the six bipartisan commissioners throughout 2020 and into 2021, initially by a vote of 6-0 and then by votes of 5-1 after Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell flipped to begin voting in the negative.
Wolfe is not one of the six voting members of the commission; she serves in an appointed, executive position with the job of executing state law and the commissioners’ decisions.
Schmaling and Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Luell, the lead investigator, argued that the WEC waiving the requirement of sending SVDs into nursing homes was illegal.
Under Wisconsin law, SVDs are two people (one Republican, one Democrat) sent into nursing homes twice ahead of each election to execute the vote; they will typically be the ones who bring ballots into the building and out of it. SVDs may be accompanied by two additional observers, again one Republican and one Democrat. Under the law, if a resident of a home wants to vote after both of those visits have been conducted, then a ballot may be mailed to the home and be mailed back to the local clerk.
The WEC has repeatedly asserted that, during the pandemic, allowing all nursing-home voting to be conducted by mail would be OK since the original law allowed that — and thus the SVDs were waived, due to COVID-19 protocols that likely would have often rejected SVDs from being able to enter nursing homes anyways.
The RCSO countered by pointing out that dozens of other people were allowed into Ridgewood during the pandemic, such as a food delivery driver and maintenance workers, raising the question of why SVDs couldn't be allowed in.
Wolfe said that comparing who was considered essential and who wasn't would be "unfair." She said that election officials cannot “strong-arm” their way into nursing homes, and nursing homes should be allowed to decide who is, and isn’t, allowed into their buildings.
“We can’t make declarations of who is an essential visitor,” Wolfe said. “That has to do with public health orders (and) accreditations of care facilities.”
She added that increases in votes such as the increase seen at Ridgewood is "not something that's been reported to us by other facilities.”
Regarding ongoing claims that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump — claims not supported by any evidence of widespread fraud — Wolfe reiterated: “We administered a fair, accurate and secure election.”