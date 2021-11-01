State elections head says she does have concerns regarding Mount Pleasant nursing home

The WEC has repeatedly asserted that, during the pandemic, allowing all nursing-home voting to be conducted by mail would be OK since the original law allowed that — and thus the SVDs were waived, due to COVID-19 protocols that likely would have often rejected SVDs from being able to enter nursing homes anyways.

The RCSO countered by pointing out that dozens of other people were allowed into Ridgewood during the pandemic, such as a food delivery driver and maintenance workers, raising the question of why SVDs couldn't be allowed in.

Wolfe said that comparing who was considered essential and who wasn't would be "unfair." She said that election officials cannot “strong-arm” their way into nursing homes, and nursing homes should be allowed to decide who is, and isn’t, allowed into their buildings.

“We can’t make declarations of who is an essential visitor,” Wolfe said. “That has to do with public health orders (and) accreditations of care facilities.”

She added that increases in votes such as the increase seen at Ridgewood is "not something that's been reported to us by other facilities.”