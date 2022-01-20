Spring election guide: 2022 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

Candidate filings for the April 5 general election are listed below. Primaries, when necessary, will be held Feb. 15.
Racine County Board
Two-year term, $7,000 salary
District 1
Nick Demske (i), 1637 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
District 2
Fabi Maldonado (i), 1642 Grand Ave., Racine
District 3
Steve Smetana (i), 426 Romayne Ave., Racine
Tom Rutkowski, 2615 N. Main St., Racine
District 4
Melissa Kaprelian (i), 2050 LaSalle St., Racine
District 5
Jody Spencer (i), 1945 Saturn Ave., Racine
District 6
Genie Webb, 1921 Prospect St., Racine
Marcus West, 1309 Orange St., Racine
District 7
Jessica Lee Malacara, 2704 Grove Ave., Racine
District 8
Brett Nielsen (i), 1742 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Marlo Harmon, 3438 Victorian Drive, Racine
District 9
Eric Hopkins (i), 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine
Henry Perez, 1017 Kentucky St., Racine
Colin McKenna, 724 Crabtree Lane, Racine
District 10
Kelly Kruse (i), 23 Lakewood Drive, Wind Point
Olga White, 238 E. Point View Drive, Wind Point
District 11
Robert N. Miller (i), 1438 Woodchuck Court, Mount Pleasant
Amanda Bengston, 1333 Oakes Road No. 15, Mount Pleasant
District 12
Donald J. Trottier (i), 5728 Glenwood Drive, Mount Pleasant
District 13
Thomas Kramer (i), 26739 Kramer Road, Waterford
District 14
Jason Eckman (i), 8317 Camelot Trace, Sturtevant
District 15
John A. Wisch (i), 5720 Randal Lane, Caledonia
Christian de Jong, 1648 Secretariat Lane, Caledonia
District 16
Scott Maier (i), 19215 52nd Road, Yorkville
District 17
Robert D. Grove (i), 8024 Nicholson Road, Caledonia
Keith Cruise, 7030 Aspen Court, Caledonia
District 18
Thomas E. Roanhouse (i), 122 Riverview Drive, Waterford
District 19
Thomas Hincz (i), 6401 N. Tichigan Road, Waterford
District 20
Edward J. Chart, 33525 Washington Ave., Rochester
District 21
Taylor Wishau, 8770 Country View Lane, Burlington
Judi Adams, 340 Randolph St., Burlington
Municipal judges
Racine
Four-year term, $61,652.52 salary
Rob Weber (i), 35 Harborview Drive
Caledonia
Four-year term, $20,000 salary
Robert W. Keller, 6426 Belmar Ave.
Racine City Council
Two-year term, $6,899.88 salary
District 2
Mollie Jones (i), 1900 Franklin St.
District 4
Michael Schrader, 1636 Chatham St.
Christine Scott, 1619 N. Main St.
Amanda Paffrath, 1828 Michigan Ave.
District 6
Jeffery Peterson (i), 1516 Westwood Circle
District 8
Marcus West (i), 1309 Orange St.
District 9
Terry McCarthy (i), 317 West Boulevard
District 10
Sam Peete (i) 2501 Kearney Ave.
District 12
Henry Perez (i), 1017 Kentucky St.
District 14
Alicia Jarrett, 5214 Crown Court
Mount Pleasant Village Board
Two-year term, $6,754 salary
Trustee 2
Andrew Docksey, 8240 Gittings Road
Trustee 4
Anna Marie Clausen (i), 1100 Fountain Hills Apt. 317B
Trustee 6
Denise Anastasio (i), 6145 Potomac Place
Caledonia Village Board
Two-year term, $6,600 salary
Trustee 2
Dale Stillman (i), 6601 Blue River Way
Trustee 4
Fran Martin (i), 5630 Five Mile Road
Trustee 6
Lee Wishau (i), 8345 Foley Road
Burlington mayor
Two-year term, salary of $7,200
Jeannie Hefty (i), 1200 Raptor Court No. 27, Burlington
Burlington City Council
Four open seats, two-year term, salary of $3,600
District 1
Corina Kretschmer, 616 Viewcrest Terrace, Burlington
District 2
Sara Spencer, 241 Henry Street, Burlington
District 3
Tom Vos, 124 Kings Court, Burlington
District 4
Tom Preusker (i), 172 Karyl Street, Burlington
Union Grove Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $6,300
Trustee 2
Sandy Born, 1309 71st Drive, Union Grove
Trustee 4
Adam Graf (i), 1839 Selma Drive, Union Grove
Trustee 6
Amy Sasse (i), 540 Maurice Drive, Union Grove
Amy Sweet, 411 18th Avenue, Union Grove
Waterford Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,400 plus $40 a meeting
Adam J. Jaskie (i), 459 Woodfield Circle, Waterford
Robert A. Nash (i), 201 S River Street, Waterford
Andrew R. Ewert (i), 626 Woodland Circle, Waterford
Michael Robertson, 133 Riverview Drive, Waterford
Rochester Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $4,200 plus $25 a meeting
Christian Johnson (i), 34228 Academy Road, Rochester
Leslie Kinsey (i), 31017 Washington Avenue, Rochester
Chris Bennett (i), 303 S. State St., Rochester
Raymond Village Board
Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $4,550 a year.
Trustee 3
Keith Kastenson (i), 3824 68th Street, Franksville
Trustee 4
Douglas Schwartz (i), 1080 51st Street, Caledonia
Yorkville Village Board
Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $8,265
Steve Nelson (i), 2401 59th Drive, Yorkville
Cory Bartlett (i), 15055 Plank Road, Yorkville
Burlington Town Board
Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,000
Russell Egan (i), 7007 Shagbark Lane, Town of Burlington
Brian Fliss (i), 32873 Bayview Drive, Town of Burlington
Norway Town Board
Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $7,000
Supervisor No. 3
Ralph Schopp (i), 26703 Oak Lane, Wind Lake
Supervisor No. 4
Timothy Hansen (i), 7520 W Lake Drive, Wind Lake
Bohners Lake Sanitary District Board
One open seat, six-year term, salary of $3,500
Jess Wiskes (i), 8030 McHenry Street, Town of Burlington
Wind Point Village Board
Three open seats elected at large, two-year term, $2,400 salary
Brian F. Biernat (i), 5002 Wind Point Road
Alison McCulloch, 11 Sandalwood Court
Robert C. Loppnow, 135 Tera Lee Court
Elmwood Park Village Board
Caucus to nominate candidates was held Friday, Jan. 13; three seats; two-year term; $2,000 salary
Kelli Stein, 3451 E. Elmwood Drive
Lynda Studey, 3476 E. Elmwood Drive
Wendy Spencer, 3429 Elm Tree Court
Brian S. Johnson (i), 3324 Lathrop Ave.
Village of North Bay
Two-year term, $2,948 salary for trustees, $4,116 salary for treasurer, nominated after Jan. 10 caucus
Trustee No. 1, public works
Richard D. Schmitt, 3740 Lighthouse Drive
Trustee No. 2, water & wastewater
Rick Cermak, 1 Vincennes Circle
Treasurer
Robert E. O’Brien, 3633 North Bay Drive
Village of Raymond
Village President
Two-year term, $7,200 salary
Kari Morgan, 4400 Five Mile Road
Village Board
Two-year term, $4,550 salary
Village Trustee 1
Tim Geszvain (i), 931 60th St.
Village Trustee 2
Michael Thelen, 3407 108th Street
Sturtevant Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, $7,500 salary
Chance Celeste, 3825 Contessa Court
Carrie Harbach-Amos (i), 2833 90th St.
Jerrold Klinkosh (i), 9024 Boys Drive
McKenzie Moore (i), 27034 90th St.
Waterford Town Board
Two open seats, two-year term, $7,750 salary
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (i)
Tim Szeklinski (i)
Robert Ulander
Jeffrey Clyzub
School Boards
Racine Unified
Three-year term, salary of $300 per month
District 1
Primary election Feb. 15
Margaret Oliver, 4810 Hampton Court, Racine
Theresa F. Villar, 1523 92nd St., No. 113, Sturtevant
Tonya C. Evans (i), 8700 Citadel Terrace, Sturtevant
District 3
Dulce Cervantes (i), 2404 Dwight St., Racine
District 8
Matthew Hanser (i), 4740 Conlaine Lane, Caledonia
District 9
Jane Brewer Barbian, 3546 Emmertsen Road, Racine
Burlington Area
Two open seats, three-year term, no compensation
Primary set for Feb. 15, in which voters will vote for two candidates; top four vote-getters in primary election will move on to final April 5 election
Kevin Bird (i), 33908 Cattail Drive
Jim Bousman, 480 W. State St.
Mario Denoto, 1530 Grandview Court
Tabitha Herbst, 2157 Ravenswood Road
Aaron Melby, 2821 Circle Drive
Ryan Mueller Sr., 30612 Cedar Drive
Barry Schmaling (i), 300 Garfield St., Burlington
Kansasville (Dover #1)
One open seat, 3-year term, $1,500 salary
Denise Slater (i), 3201 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville
Muskego-Norway
Two open seats, three-year term, $4,698 salary
Brett Hyde (i), S71 W14458 Hidden Creek Court, Muskego
Cassandra Baus (i), W194 S8187 Highland Park Drive, Muskego
Michael R. Jones, W139 S6591 Sherwood Circle, Muskego
Laurie B. Kontney, S75 W1526 Coventry Lane, Muskego
Referendum
Referendums are possible, but it will not be until the current school board meets in February that they may be confirmed to be on a ballot
North Cape Elementary
Two open seats, three-year term, $1,000 salary
Thomas Henningfeld (i) 2960 122nd St., Raymond
Keith Jacobson, 5200 Raynor Ave., Norway
Karl Winderl, 5415 N. Britton Road, Norway
Norway J7 School District (Drought School)
Treasurer, three-year term
John Gultch (i), 22104 Six Mile Road, Norway
Raymond School 4K-8
Two open seats, three-year term, $2,200 salary except clerk for which salary is $2,400
Primary Feb. 15
Jillian Berman, Eight Mile Road (full address not provided)
Gwen Keller, 2529 76th St.
Alison Ebert, 1137 27th St.
Janell Wise (i), 2157 43rd St.
Art Binhack, 1298 Waukesha Road
Tonya Martin, 4329 68th St.
Raymond School Referendum
Voters will be asked to answer “Yes” or “No” on the following question:
“Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space; renovations, including classrooms, and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
A “Yes” vote would be a vote to approve borrowing of $14.8 million. A “No” vote would be a vote against borrowing $14.8 million.
Union Grove High
Two open seats, three-year term, $4,200 salary
Scott J. Katterhagen (i), 721 14th Ave.
Dawn Van Ess (i), 1076 Cardinal Lane
Union Grove Grade
Two open seats, three-year term, $2,650 salary
Daniel Gruhn (i), 172 Mill Ave.
Stephanie Kurt, 125 13th Ave.
Laura Luedtke, 419 High Grove Court
Washington-Caldwell
One open seat, two-year term $1,500 salary
Kay Borgwardt (i), 28921 Grove Lane, Waterford
Waterford Union High
Three open seats, three-year term, $4,800 salary
Michael Schoenfeld (i), 4400 Hampshire Hill, Norway
Jeffrey Santaga (i), 7622 Birch Lane, Waterford
Nancy Klemko (i), 2500 Deck Drive, Rochester
Kelly Datka, 12114 Five Mile Road
Waterford Grade
Two open seats, three-year term, $5,250 salary
Ryan Koncki (i), 646 Mohr Circle
Heather Sackman, 727 Bass Drive
Stephen Levas, 411 Whippletree Lane
Yorkville Elementary
Two open seats, three-year term, $2,000 salary
Marty Winter (i), 2010 Raymond Ave.
Jason Braun, 1965 Forest View Circle