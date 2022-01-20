Spring election guide: 2022 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

Candidate filings for the April 5 general election are listed below. Primaries, when necessary, will be held Feb. 15.

Racine County Board

Two-year term, $7,000 salary

District 1

Nick Demske (i), 1637 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

District 2

Fabi Maldonado (i), 1642 Grand Ave., Racine

District 3

Steve Smetana (i), 426 Romayne Ave., Racine

Tom Rutkowski, 2615 N. Main St., Racine

District 4

Melissa Kaprelian (i), 2050 LaSalle St., Racine

District 5

Jody Spencer (i), 1945 Saturn Ave., Racine

District 6

Genie Webb, 1921 Prospect St., Racine

Marcus West, 1309 Orange St., Racine

District 7

Jessica Lee Malacara, 2704 Grove Ave., Racine

District 8

Brett Nielsen (i), 1742 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Marlo Harmon, 3438 Victorian Drive, Racine

District 9

Eric Hopkins (i), 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine

Henry Perez, 1017 Kentucky St., Racine

Colin McKenna, 724 Crabtree Lane, Racine

District 10

Kelly Kruse (i), 23 Lakewood Drive, Wind Point

Olga White, 238 E. Point View Drive, Wind Point

District 11

Robert N. Miller (i), 1438 Woodchuck Court, Mount Pleasant

Amanda Bengston, 1333 Oakes Road No. 15, Mount Pleasant

District 12

Donald J. Trottier (i), 5728 Glenwood Drive, Mount Pleasant

District 13

Thomas Kramer (i), 26739 Kramer Road, Waterford

District 14

Jason Eckman (i), 8317 Camelot Trace, Sturtevant

District 15

John A. Wisch (i), 5720 Randal Lane, Caledonia

Christian de Jong, 1648 Secretariat Lane, Caledonia

District 16

Scott Maier (i), 19215 52nd Road, Yorkville

District 17

Robert D. Grove (i), 8024 Nicholson Road, Caledonia

Keith Cruise, 7030 Aspen Court, Caledonia

District 18

Thomas E. Roanhouse (i), 122 Riverview Drive, Waterford

District 19

Thomas Hincz (i), 6401 N. Tichigan Road, Waterford

District 20

Edward J. Chart, 33525 Washington Ave., Rochester

District 21

Taylor Wishau, 8770 Country View Lane, Burlington

Judi Adams, 340 Randolph St., Burlington

Municipal judges

Racine

Four-year term, $61,652.52 salary

Rob Weber (i), 35 Harborview Drive

Caledonia

Four-year term, $20,000 salary

Robert W. Keller, 6426 Belmar Ave.

Racine City Council

Two-year term, $6,899.88 salary

District 2

Mollie Jones (i), 1900 Franklin St.

District 4

Michael Schrader, 1636 Chatham St.

Christine Scott, 1619 N. Main St.

Amanda Paffrath, 1828 Michigan Ave.

District 6

Jeffery Peterson (i), 1516 Westwood Circle

District 8

Marcus West (i), 1309 Orange St.

District 9

Terry McCarthy (i), 317 West Boulevard

District 10

Sam Peete (i) 2501 Kearney Ave.

District 12

Henry Perez (i), 1017 Kentucky St.

District 14

Alicia Jarrett, 5214 Crown Court

Mount Pleasant Village Board

Two-year term, $6,754 salary

Trustee 2

Andrew Docksey, 8240 Gittings Road

Trustee 4

Anna Marie Clausen (i), 1100 Fountain Hills Apt. 317B

Trustee 6

Denise Anastasio (i), 6145 Potomac Place

Caledonia Village Board

Two-year term, $6,600 salary

Trustee 2

Dale Stillman (i), 6601 Blue River Way

Trustee 4

Fran Martin (i), 5630 Five Mile Road

Trustee 6

Lee Wishau (i), 8345 Foley Road

Burlington mayor

Two-year term, salary of $7,200

Jeannie Hefty (i), 1200 Raptor Court No. 27, Burlington

Burlington City Council

Four open seats, two-year term, salary of $3,600

District 1

Corina Kretschmer, 616 Viewcrest Terrace, Burlington

District 2

Sara Spencer, 241 Henry Street, Burlington

District 3

Tom Vos, 124 Kings Court, Burlington

District 4

Tom Preusker (i), 172 Karyl Street, Burlington

Union Grove Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $6,300

Trustee 2

Sandy Born, 1309 71st Drive, Union Grove

Trustee 4

Adam Graf (i), 1839 Selma Drive, Union Grove

Trustee 6

Amy Sasse (i), 540 Maurice Drive, Union Grove

Amy Sweet, 411 18th Avenue, Union Grove

Waterford Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,400 plus $40 a meeting

Adam J. Jaskie (i), 459 Woodfield Circle, Waterford

Robert A. Nash (i), 201 S River Street, Waterford

Andrew R. Ewert (i), 626 Woodland Circle, Waterford

Michael Robertson, 133 Riverview Drive, Waterford

Rochester Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $4,200 plus $25 a meeting

Christian Johnson (i), 34228 Academy Road, Rochester

Leslie Kinsey (i), 31017 Washington Avenue, Rochester

Chris Bennett (i), 303 S. State St., Rochester

Raymond Village Board

Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $4,550 a year.

Trustee 3

Keith Kastenson (i), 3824 68th Street, Franksville

Trustee 4

Douglas Schwartz (i), 1080 51st Street, Caledonia

Yorkville Village Board

Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $8,265

Steve Nelson (i), 2401 59th Drive, Yorkville

Cory Bartlett (i), 15055 Plank Road, Yorkville

Burlington Town Board

Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,000

Russell Egan (i), 7007 Shagbark Lane, Town of Burlington

Brian Fliss (i), 32873 Bayview Drive, Town of Burlington

Norway Town Board

Two open seats, two-year term, salary of $7,000

Supervisor No. 3

Ralph Schopp (i), 26703 Oak Lane, Wind Lake

Supervisor No. 4

Timothy Hansen (i), 7520 W Lake Drive, Wind Lake

Bohners Lake Sanitary District Board

One open seat, six-year term, salary of $3,500

Jess Wiskes (i), 8030 McHenry Street, Town of Burlington

Wind Point Village Board

Three open seats elected at large, two-year term, $2,400 salary

Brian F. Biernat (i), 5002 Wind Point Road

Alison McCulloch, 11 Sandalwood Court

Robert C. Loppnow, 135 Tera Lee Court

Elmwood Park Village Board

Caucus to nominate candidates was held Friday, Jan. 13; three seats; two-year term; $2,000 salary

Kelli Stein, 3451 E. Elmwood Drive

Lynda Studey, 3476 E. Elmwood Drive

Wendy Spencer, 3429 Elm Tree Court

Brian S. Johnson (i), 3324 Lathrop Ave.

Village of North Bay

Two-year term, $2,948 salary for trustees, $4,116 salary for treasurer, nominated after Jan. 10 caucus

Trustee No. 1, public works

Richard D. Schmitt, 3740 Lighthouse Drive

Trustee No. 2, water & wastewater

Rick Cermak, 1 Vincennes Circle

Treasurer

Robert E. O’Brien, 3633 North Bay Drive

Village of Raymond

Village President

Two-year term, $7,200 salary

Kari Morgan, 4400 Five Mile Road

Village Board

Two-year term, $4,550 salary

Village Trustee 1

Tim Geszvain (i), 931 60th St.

Village Trustee 2

Michael Thelen, 3407 108th Street

Sturtevant Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, $7,500 salary

Chance Celeste, 3825 Contessa Court

Carrie Harbach-Amos (i), 2833 90th St.

Jerrold Klinkosh (i), 9024 Boys Drive

McKenzie Moore (i), 27034 90th St.

Waterford Town Board

Two open seats, two-year term, $7,750 salary

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (i)

Tim Szeklinski (i)

Robert Ulander

Jeffrey Clyzub

School Boards

Racine Unified

Three-year term, salary of $300 per month

District 1

Primary election Feb. 15

Margaret Oliver, 4810 Hampton Court, Racine

Theresa F. Villar, 1523 92nd St., No. 113, Sturtevant

Tonya C. Evans (i), 8700 Citadel Terrace, Sturtevant

District 3

Dulce Cervantes (i), 2404 Dwight St., Racine

District 8

Matthew Hanser (i), 4740 Conlaine Lane, Caledonia

District 9

Jane Brewer Barbian, 3546 Emmertsen Road, Racine

Burlington Area

Two open seats, three-year term, no compensation

Primary set for Feb. 15, in which voters will vote for two candidates; top four vote-getters in primary election will move on to final April 5 election

Kevin Bird (i), 33908 Cattail Drive

Jim Bousman, 480 W. State St.

Mario Denoto, 1530 Grandview Court

Tabitha Herbst, 2157 Ravenswood Road

Aaron Melby, 2821 Circle Drive

Ryan Mueller Sr., 30612 Cedar Drive

Barry Schmaling (i), 300 Garfield St., Burlington

Kansasville (Dover #1)

One open seat, 3-year term, $1,500 salary

Denise Slater (i), 3201 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville

Muskego-Norway

Two open seats, three-year term, $4,698 salary

Brett Hyde (i), S71 W14458 Hidden Creek Court, Muskego

Cassandra Baus (i), W194 S8187 Highland Park Drive, Muskego

Michael R. Jones, W139 S6591 Sherwood Circle, Muskego

Laurie B. Kontney, S75 W1526 Coventry Lane, Muskego

Referendum

Referendums are possible, but it will not be until the current school board meets in February that they may be confirmed to be on a ballot

North Cape Elementary

Two open seats, three-year term, $1,000 salary

Thomas Henningfeld (i) 2960 122nd St., Raymond

Keith Jacobson, 5200 Raynor Ave., Norway

Karl Winderl, 5415 N. Britton Road, Norway

Norway J7 School District (Drought School)

Treasurer, three-year term

John Gultch (i), 22104 Six Mile Road, Norway

Raymond School 4K-8

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,200 salary except clerk for which salary is $2,400

Primary Feb. 15

Jillian Berman, Eight Mile Road (full address not provided)

Gwen Keller, 2529 76th St.

Alison Ebert, 1137 27th St.

Janell Wise (i), 2157 43rd St.

Art Binhack, 1298 Waukesha Road

Tonya Martin, 4329 68th St.

Raymond School Referendum

Voters will be asked to answer “Yes” or “No” on the following question:

“Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space; renovations, including classrooms, and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

A “Yes” vote would be a vote to approve borrowing of $14.8 million. A “No” vote would be a vote against borrowing $14.8 million.

Union Grove High

Two open seats, three-year term, $4,200 salary

Scott J. Katterhagen (i), 721 14th Ave.

Dawn Van Ess (i), 1076 Cardinal Lane

Union Grove Grade

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,650 salary

Daniel Gruhn (i), 172 Mill Ave.

Stephanie Kurt, 125 13th Ave.

Laura Luedtke, 419 High Grove Court

Washington-Caldwell

One open seat, two-year term $1,500 salary

Kay Borgwardt (i), 28921 Grove Lane, Waterford

Waterford Union High

Three open seats, three-year term, $4,800 salary

Michael Schoenfeld (i), 4400 Hampshire Hill, Norway

Jeffrey Santaga (i), 7622 Birch Lane, Waterford

Nancy Klemko (i), 2500 Deck Drive, Rochester

Kelly Datka, 12114 Five Mile Road

Waterford Grade

Two open seats, three-year term, $5,250 salary

Ryan Koncki (i), 646 Mohr Circle

Heather Sackman, 727 Bass Drive

Stephen Levas, 411 Whippletree Lane

Yorkville Elementary

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,000 salary

Marty Winter (i), 2010 Raymond Ave.

Jason Braun, 1965 Forest View Circle

