Spencer, Cooke advance in County Board District 5
Spencer, Cooke advance in County Board District 5

RACINE COUNTY — The current vice chairman of the Racine County Board narrowly survived a primary challenge Tuesday by a mere 20 votes. 

David Cooke, the incumbent supervisor for County Board District 5, came in a distant second to top vote-getter Jody Spencer, but eked out enough votes to advance to the April 7 general election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Spencer, a retired United States Postal Service letter carrier and local labor activist from Racine, finishing at the top of the three-way race with 525 votes, followed by Cooke, a Racine resident and business manager at a Franksville-based metal fabricating firm, with 241 votes.

Eliminated from contention was Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, who tallied 221 votes.

District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Jody Spencer

Spencer
David Cooke

Cooke
Phil DeHahn

DeHahn
Reporter

Christina Lieffring

