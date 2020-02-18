Spencer, Cooke advance in County Board District 5

RACINE COUNTY — The current vice chairman of the Racine County Board narrowly survived a primary challenge Tuesday by a mere 20 votes.

David Cooke, the incumbent supervisor for County Board District 5, came in a distant second to top vote-getter Jody Spencer, but eked out enough votes to advance to the April 7 general election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Spencer, a retired United States Postal Service letter carrier and local labor activist from Racine, finishing at the top of the three-way race with 525 votes, followed by Cooke, a Racine resident and business manager at a Franksville-based metal fabricating firm, with 241 votes.

Eliminated from contention was Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, who tallied 221 votes.

District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

