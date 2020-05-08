× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos received dog waste in the mail on Thursday. The next day, Robert Prailes, a self-described centrist who had announced he was running as a Democrat against Vos to represent Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District, dropped out of the race because his family had become “the target of some really ugly and personal attacks.”

These are signs that animosity and anger can reach extremes on both sides of the aisle.

“I’m not going to say any side is guiltier than the other. We are all guilty,” said Vos, who added that he has already received numerous death threats after he led the effort not to postpone the April 7 election.

Feces, death threats and Twitter

The vitriol didn’t come from either candidate in the 63rd District election directly.

Vos described Prailes as “a good person (who) wants what’s best for his community.” The two men have known each other for decades and grew up together in the same Burlington neighborhood; their fathers were friends.

Prailes — a lifetime Burlington resident, former alderman and contractor — announced on April 30 that he was running to represent District 63, which stretches from Burlington to Mount Pleasant.

That day, Prailes said that most of his friends (even the more conservative ones) were supportive of his choice and told him they would be voting for him. But he also told The Journal Times that he was immediately met with criticism from some who he had considered friends who chastised him for trying to unseat one of Wisconsin’s top conservatives.

“We are more separated than we have ever been before,” Prailes said on April 30, adding that he wanted to run because he believes he has “an ability to unite people rather than an ability to divide people.”

But just eight days later, the things people were saying to Prailes and his family had become too much. In a statement Friday, Prailes said: “I quickly realized that I am not the type of person who thrives in this type of situation, and that I had not adequately prepared my family for the consequences that would arise from my candidacy … I wasn’t going to be able to be myself on the campaign trail knowing that my family’s health and happiness could be jeopardized.”

He continued, “I feel it is the best course of action for my family for me to step aside today, before things get worse.” The statement did not say from whom the “ugly and personal attacks” came.

Vos has dealt with criticism since being elected to the Assembly in 2004, and that’s only ramped up since becoming the face of Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly. But the dog poop that arrived in the mail on Thursday stood out.

“We can respectfully disagree. We can argue. We can even yell on occasion. But if yelling, swearing, accusing others is your go to response, you need to seriously think about your anger and how to resolve that issue,” Vos said in a Facebook post with a picture of the canine feces inside an envelope. “Can we just get back to debating the issues civilly and stop the name calling?”

When Vos first joined the state Legislature, he said that fewer than 1% of the constituents who spoke with him were rude, even when they disagreed. In recent years, the majority of people are still polite, but more and more will swear at him or flip him off.

But trying to quiet supposed name-callers led to a lawsuit against Vos. The speaker said he started blocking people who swore at him on Twitter, but U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled in 2019 that public figures can’t block accounts on social media because it violates free speech rights; social media is considered to be a public forum by the Supreme Court of the United States. Conley also wrote that Vos and two other Republicans had chosen to block accounts because of their liberal views, not because of profanity.

Despite the uniqueness of the mailed feces, Vos said it wasn’t the most concerning thing he’s received in the mail. In the days surrounding last month’s statewide election, Vos said he received five death threats after he was instrumental in preventing in-person voting from being postponed.

“We reported that to the police and we had squad cars outside my house. But the fact that someone in the state Legislature has to have police protection because people are threatening your life just goes to show that our country is losing it,” he told The Journal Times Friday. “These are important issues, but they’re not worth the anger and the vitriol that people have.”

Shared blame

Vos blamed two things for the rise in vitriol over the past decade: social media and national news television.

“Social media is a cancer and it is destructive to our body politic,” Vos said. “It’s harder to be rude to somebody when you’re interacting with them on the phone or in person vs. through an email or through a Facebook post. That’s part of the problem. A lot of the rudeness is social media; some has bled over into people’s personal relationships.”

He added that “Most people get their political information from television and they tend to watch a station that agrees with what they believe,” and because of alleged bias from those outlets, people are driven further apart depending on which station they tune into most often.

Vos used two people at the national stage to illustrate the problem: Democratic-Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican President Donald Trump.

“The fact that Bernie Sanders says that ‘Republicans hate the working guy and we’re all bought by big business and all that stuff.’ And Donald Trump says ‘Democrats don’t like working and don’t want to help business’ and all these other kinds of things and they’re evil too.’ Neither of them are doing us any favors.”

Vos rebuked some of the more extreme opinions coming from Wisconsin’s right wing during Reopen Wisconsin protests.

“You’ve never heard me say he (Gov. Tony Evers) is a Communist or he’s a fascist, because I don’t believe he is. He just has a different opinion that I don’t agree with,” Vos said, referring to some comparing the Democratic governor to Adolf Hitler. “We can have a difference of opinion and that doesn’t mean I’m a Nazi or a Communist. Everybody goes to extremes.”

The election goes on

The Prailes campaign said that it has already started the process to refund donations.

Prailes concluded by stating that he hopes someone else will choose to run, based on the positive feedback he did receive during his short campaign.

“I think the overwhelmingly positive response of the last week shows that there is a thirst for civility and service before self-interest that has been sorely lacking from our politics,” he said.

District 63 includes Burlington, Dover, Rochester, Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as portions of the Town of Burlington, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Vos won the 2018 election 16,775 votes to 10,705 against Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat and former Burlington alderman.

