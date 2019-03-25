RACINE — With the April 2 election coming up, Alderman Steve Smetana, who is running for re-election in Racine’s 5th District, is holding an open house this Thursday.
Smetana, who was first elected in 2015, is running against local teacher and former teachers’ union president Jen Levie.
The district runs roughly from Lake Michigan on the east to the railroad tracks west of Douglas Avenue on the west, and from Melvin Avenue on the north to English Street on the south. To see a map of the district, go online to: www.cityofracine.org/CityAlderman/
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms with an annual salary of $6,899. The election will be on April 2.
