Six things to know about voting and poll watchers in Wisconsin now that early voting is underway

With a contentious Election Day just two weeks away and in-person early voting having begun Tuesday, the Racine County clerk is looking to ensure both voters and the municipal clerks who carry out elections are on the same page. Clerk Wendy Christensen distributed a memo with the title “Election Reminders and Items To Consider” to municipal clerks across the county on Monday, one day before early voting began.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The highlights of the memo are below. Go to bit.ly/3TDeSUL to review the memo itself online.

1. How close can observers be?

Poll watchers have been in the headlines more after the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing recounts than ever before.

Under state law, polling locations are required to allow “designated observers” to watch election proceedings. But those observers can’t go wherever they want — thus preventing them from seeing how any individual is filling out their ballot.

According to state law, the observer area must be more than three feet away but less than eight feet away from where voters check in, sign the poll book and register to vote.

In November 2020, an election observer from the Republic Party of Racine County — Martin “Marty” Prujansky — was forced to leave Festival Hall on Election Day.

Election watchers had been behind poll workers in previous years, but instead were behind the voters that day, in part due to COVID-19 precautions, RacineCountyEye.com reported. City Clerk Tara McMenamin told RacineCountyEye that “Martin was trying to walk outside of the observer section to be able to walk behind all of the books and just have free rein to the polling location … He had been told multiple times, ‘Hey you can’t do that.’ None of the other observers were doing that. But after three or four times of talking to him, I asked him to leave.”

Prujansky, who later would be part of a local group that claimed that Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump was fraudulent, attested he couldn’t see what was going on from where he was required to stand.

2. Can I be on my cellphone while voting?

You can keep your cellphone in your purse or pocket when you vote, and you can take it out to be used silently, but there are limitations on how it can be used.

It is legal for a voter to record themselves or take photos of themselves while voting “if it is not disruptive,” Christensen's memo said, but “voters may not take photos or videos of other voters or other voters’ ballots without their consent.”

It is up to the discretion of the polling location’s chief inspector what constitutes being “disruptive,” and “the chief inspector may prohibit an observer from using a cell phone if it is deemed disruptive.”

If you take a photo of your own ballot, you can expect to be warned by an election inspector that sharing images of filled-out ballots in exchange for compensation could constitute election bribery or election fraud.

3. Can I try to convince other voters to vote the same way as me?

No. The campaigns end at the polling place.

It is illegal for any person (or anything) to promote or disparage any candidate or issue related to anything on the ballot within 100 feet of the entrance to the polling place.

This has come up at least twice recently in southeastern Wisconsin.

In November 2016 in Pleasant Prairie, when St. Anne Catholic Church was being used as a polling place, thousands of small white crosses covered the grass outside in view of voters as part of an anti-abortion display. The church is no longer a polling place.

There were also allegations of campaigning occurring too close to polling places on the west end of Racine County during the August primary this year, although none have been publicly confirmed by any officials.

There is an electioneering exception for private property within 100 feet of a polling place. For example, someone who lives next door to a church where voting takes place does not need to remove political signs from their yard.

It’s not legal to wear any political apparel into the polling place either, but that law isn’t particularly well enforced. “Nobody’s going to say, ‘Go home and change your shirt.’ Nobody should be doing that. But expect that (poll workers) are going to hustle you in and hustle you out as soon as possible,” then-Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesperson Reid Magney told UpNorthNews.com in 2020.

To be safe and follow the law, it’s probably best to leave your “Vote [Insert name of politician here]” button in your car.

4. How strict is closing time for the polls?

By law, polls are to close exactly at 8 p.m. But, if you’re in line at 8 p.m. and haven’t cast your ballot yet, you won’t lose the opportunity to vote. That includes if you’re still in line to register to vote.

To ensure nobody gets in line at 8:01 p.m., but that everyone who was in line by 7:59 p.m. still gets cast a ballot, every polling place is supposed to have an “End of Line Officer.” That individual, who can sometimes be a local law enforcement officer, stands behind the last person legally in line.

However, the doors to polling places are not to be locked when voting ends. After the final ballot is cast, an election worker must announce that polling is closed. The closing of the polls is considered legally similar to an open meeting, allowing any member of the public — regardless of if they are designated poll watchers — to watch the proceedings.

The counting of the ballots likewise is required to be a public activity. “Any interested person, including a candidate, may be present and observe the counting as long he or she does not interfere with the process,” according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Election Day Manual.

5. After the votes are counted, what next?

Of particular importance in several municipalities in the Nov. 8 election will be what is known as the “Optical Scan.” After ballot tabulating machines count all the votes at each polling place, they print out what is known as the “results tape” which is then transmitted to the Racine County Clerk’s Office.

The county clerk then collects all of that data and publishes it, providing the unofficial final count. Election results are not considered official until they are certified by each municipality.

However, long before anything is considered official, at the polling places on election night, poll workers must look over the physical ballots themselves after the machines counted them. Particularly, the human workers must review the ballots, looking for write-in votes. According to the memo: “ALL ballots must be reviewed by the election officials and write-in votes for registered write-in candidates must be documented and recorded on tally sheets.”

This is particularly important in the current election, as there is a contentious three-way campaign with two write-ins for state Assembly. Robin Vos, speaker of the Assembly and the de facto leader of elected Republicans in Wisconsin, is being challenged by conservative Adam Steen and Democrat Joel Jacobsen. Neither Steen — who narrowly lost to Vos in an August primary — nor Jacobsen — who ran unsuccessfully in 2018 and 2020 but didn’t cast his hat into the ring until after the primary — will have their names on the ballot.

Early in-person voting starts amid challenges Polls have shown the governor's race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Republican Ron Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race. Lawsuits and more The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk’s office. The court also said that only the voter can return the absentee ballot. A federal court later clarified that federal law allows people with disabilities to receive assistance returning their ballots. A judge sided with Republicans in another lawsuit ruling that election clerks are not permitted to fill in missing witness address information. In order to be counted, each absentee ballot must include the signature and address of a witness. The elections commission had issued guidance in 2016 saying clerks could fill in that information. But the judge ruled that because state law does not allow for that to be done, the guidance was illegal. There are two pending lawsuits over how much of the witness’s address must be present in order for the clerk to accept the ballot. The elections commission has said an address is the street number, street name and municipality. But one lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, seeks a ruling on what constitutes a missing address, arguing that clerks should accept anything short of a completely blank address. The legal fight has led to confusion among some clerks about what ballots they can accept or reject for missing information. A judge in that lawsuit planned to announce her ruling Wednesday, after she previously voiced concerns about creating confusion after voting has begun. Nearly 259,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That equates to a return rate of 56% as of 14 days before the election. At this point in 2020, 69% of requested absentee ballots had been returned, but that was also during the first year of the pandemic when the use of absentee balloting surged to previously unseen levels. — SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press

6. What if I don’t understand something on the ballot?

While most things to vote on are simple, such as picking one candidate over another, others can be a little more complicated. Referendum language, for example, can often take the form of a run-on paragraph.

If a voter doesn’t understand a question on the ballot, “Election Officials may not offer an explanation regarding the effect of the vote,” according to Christensen. “Voters having questions should be referred to the ‘Explanatory Statement’ and ‘Effect of Vote’ for the specific referendum question.”

What are the Explanatory Statement and Effect of Vote? They are plain-language supplements sometimes available at polling places during a vote on a referendum that state clearly what the referendum is about, since the ballot itself can sometimes get bogged down in legalese.