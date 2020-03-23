Silverman vs. Stillman: Political outsider takes on incumbent in Caledonia trustee No. 2 race

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

Stillman: I feel that I am a good candidate because I feel strongly about the village that I have lived in for over 60 years. I enjoy the mixed use of the residential areas east of Highway 31 and rural areas to the west. It has the feel of a small town where you can enjoy nature in many areas. I serve on the Public Works Committee and also on the Personnel Committee.

I was also asked to be the chairman of the fire department consolidation committee to evaluate the consolation of the fire departments east of I-94 in Racine county. I use my skills from managing at FCA to help on these committees and make good sound decisions That affect the entire village.

Silverman: Board members have lost their way. For granting the privilege of public service of, for and by the people of Caledonia, we deserve better. The weight of citizen concerns must bear heavily on our representatives when deciding how we should live, and our money spent. It needs to be understood that we aren’t here to be merely tolerated, and that our interests are certainly not to be subordinated for the benefit of a few with deep pockets. We can do better, with over over decades of management experience in business with fortune 500 companies, I can do better for you.