Should Wisconsin start counting its ballots before Election Day? Clerks haven't agreed

Michaels thinks that Wisconsin’s ballot-counting rules need to change, but she is opposed to allowing ballots to be counted early.

She doesn’t think allowing ballots to be counted early in part because some poll workers might have political affiliations and so, even if they do their jobs well and discretely, there could be a fear that the workers would use the information to help their preferred candidates.

To address the late reporting of ballot counts, Michaels thinks the Legislature should set laws that prevent poll workers from getting rest. She said she worked 21 hours straight on Election Day, and many in Milwaukee were working for more than 24 consecutive hours.

Those long hours also often lead to partisan observers going home. “That’s bad,” Michaels said.

“There ought to be laws that say you go back home at a reasonable hour,” she continued. By allowing clerks and their staffs to get some sleep before staff resuming counting, “Your poll workers come back refreshed, your observers come back refreshed,” she said, noting that breaking up the counting process could minimize mistakes.