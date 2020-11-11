 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Should Wisconsin start counting its ballots before Election Day? Clerks haven't agreed
0 comments

Should Wisconsin start counting its ballots before Election Day? Clerks haven't agreed

{{featured_button_text}}
Biden, Trump locked in tight race in Wisconsin

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day.

 Wong Maye-E, Associated Press

Late last year, the Wisconsin Municipal Clerk’s Association shared an opinion against a proposal that would’ve allowed early ballots to be counted starting the day before Election Day. Allowing that, the WMCA said in its formal opposition to the bill last year, “does nothing to address voter confidence.” The WMCA also said that Monday processing would add costs to municipalities.

However, that opinion didn’t have unanimous support from clerks, and it also came prior to the pandemic that led to unprecedented numbers of absentee ballots.

Now, calls are growing louder for the Wisconsin government, and the governments of several other states, to allow ballots to be counted before Tuesday voting begins to avoid the sometimes days’ long delays in the reporting of absentee ballots. As seen in the recent presidential election, delays open up time for doubt to be cast and propagate regarding the results.

However, simply allowing ballots to be counted before polls open on Election Day won’t undo all of the problems. Wisconsin’s clerks are still unsure what to do.

Lots of variables

The WMCA had expected 1 million absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Instead, there were more than 1.9 million, more than doubling 2016’s total of around 850,000.

Wisconsin’s Assembly voted in favor of a bill in February that would have allowed early in-person voters to place their ballots into counting machines, thus reducing the numbers of ballots to be counted on Election Day, but the bill wouldn’t have done anything about mail-in ballots. Even though Robin Vos, the Rochester Republican who heads the Assembly, supported the measure, the bill died in the Senate in April.

Now, with the record-breaking Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump election over, and even with a recount on the horizon, WMCA Chairman Kelly Michaels, Brookfield’s city clerk, expects more clerks to support the counting of ballots when the association meets again in the next few months.

George Christenson, Milwaukee County clerk

Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson is one of those who wants to start counting ballots before Election Day. “A bipartisan group of clerks asked the Republican-controlled legislature to consider legislation to begin processing absentee ballots early in anticipation of the November presidential. Unfortunately, Republican leaders Vos and Fitzgerald decided it would be better to make the public wait until 4 a.m. for election results,” Christenson said in an email to The Journal Times.

Michaels thinks that Wisconsin’s ballot-counting rules need to change, but she is opposed to allowing ballots to be counted early.

She doesn’t think allowing ballots to be counted early in part because some poll workers might have political affiliations and so, even if they do their jobs well and discretely, there could be a fear that the workers would use the information to help their preferred candidates.

To address the late reporting of ballot counts, Michaels thinks the Legislature should set laws that prevent poll workers from getting rest. She said she worked 21 hours straight on Election Day, and many in Milwaukee were working for more than 24 consecutive hours.

Those long hours also often lead to partisan observers going home. “That’s bad,” Michaels said.

“There ought to be laws that say you go back home at a reasonable hour,” she continued. By allowing clerks and their staffs to get some sleep before staff resuming counting, “Your poll workers come back refreshed, your observers come back refreshed,” she said, noting that breaking up the counting process could minimize mistakes.

On top of that, it would also prevent people from waking up to election results that are thousands of votes different from when they went to bed. Limiting hours for counting would prevent people from wondering “What happened?” overnight, she said.

However, allowing poll workers to go home would also lengthen wait times for results. Breaking up the counting of ballots is what delayed results being reported in Pennsylvania, another state that doesn’t allow mail-in ballots to be counted early.

State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee

Larson

“It’s never too late to do the right thing. Over 40 states already count and start processing before Election Day,” state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, told WISN 12 regarding Wisconsin’s ballot-counting laws.

“The legislature needs to look at the processes,” Michaels concluded.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Kenosha for Trump encouraged Pennsylvanians to send in absentee ballots late
Elections

Kenosha for Trump encouraged Pennsylvanians to send in absentee ballots late

An email the Kenosha for Trump campaign sent Thursday evening, almost 48 hours after polling places closed, states “Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots. These phone calls will help President Trump win the election!” The official Trump Victory campaign has claimed that the email came from an unaffiliated group, even though the email encouraged volunteers to contact two Wisconsin GOP staffers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News