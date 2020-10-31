She hasn't voted since Reagan was president. Here's how this Racine woman got back to the polls

“I need an ID ‘cause I need to vote.”

That’s what Geralynn “Geri” Vash, 62, told the worker at a state Department of Motor Vehicles facility two weeks ago. The last time Vash voted, it was in 1984, to re-elect Ronald Reagan as president. She hasn’t been to the polls since.

That changed Tuesday, when she cast a ballot for the first time in 36 years.

She has a disability that leads to chronic back pain, forcing her to often rely on a cane to walk. Vash, 62, said she was “in excruciating pain” just standing in line at the DMV. But she powered through in order to return her voice to democracy.

“If I have to crawl to a voting booth, I’m going,” she told The Journal Times before casting her vote Tuesday.

The reason she hasn’t been to the polls in decades, she said, is because the two prominent candidates never seemed better than the other. They were all the same to her.

On top of that, noting how the format of the Electoral College which allows some state’s residents’ votes to be worth more than others, Vash always worried “Is my vote going to count?”