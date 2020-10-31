She hasn't voted since Reagan was president. Here's how this Racine woman got back to the polls

“I need an ID ‘cause I need to vote.”
That’s what Geralynn “Geri” Vash, 62, told the worker at a state Department of Motor Vehicles facility two weeks ago. The last time Vash voted, it was in 1984, to re-elect Ronald Reagan as president. She hasn’t been to the polls since.
That changed Tuesday, when she cast a ballot for the first time in 36 years.
She has a disability that leads to chronic back pain, forcing her to often rely on a cane to walk. Vash, 62, said she was “in excruciating pain” just standing in line at the DMV. But she powered through in order to return her voice to democracy.
“If I have to crawl to a voting booth, I’m going,” she told The Journal Times before casting her vote Tuesday.
The reason she hasn’t been to the polls in decades, she said, is because the two prominent candidates never seemed better than the other. They were all the same to her.
On top of that, noting how the format of the Electoral College which allows some state’s residents’ votes to be worth more than others, Vash always worried “Is my vote going to count?”
She said she had intended to vote four years ago — when Donald Trump barely beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin, a result that has been partially blamed on low turnout in historically Democratic-leaning urban areas — but never got around to it. She didn’t even know where her polling place was.
Support Local Journalism
This year, she said, she made her plan to vote thanks to a cold call from state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who informed Vash of her polling place — Roosevelt Elementary School — and helped her make a plan to get to the polls.
“These phone calls matter!” Neubauer wrote in a Facebook post after talking with Vash.
While Republicans and conservative-leaning groups have largely stuck with traditional get-out-the-vote efforts such as door-knocking (usually with masks) and with Trump holding rallies (largely without masks), Democrats and liberal-leaning groups have focused more on efforts that adhere to social distancing guidelines, such as phone banking.
Vash said she had intended to vote Monday, but that plan fell through when her daughter’s multiple sclerosis flared up; Vash doesn’t drive (explaining why she didn’t have an ID) and her daughter had agreed to drive her. The next day, her son Josh was able to make time to give her a ride to Roosevelt.
Had Vash not made a plan ahead of time to vote and tried voting only on Election Day, she may have not ever been able to cast a ballot.
That’s why widespread online ads featuring former President Barack Obama have urged voters to “make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote.”
The Democratic National Committee has been calling for Americans to develop a “voting plan” since the party’s virtual convention in August. In recent weeks, Republicans have been running ads not specifically supporting any candidates, but simply urging people to vote.
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.