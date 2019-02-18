RACINE — Scotty Martin, one of the candidates on Tuesday’s primary ballot for Racine’s 1st District alderman, told The Journal Times on Monday that he is no longer interested in the position.
Martin, whom The Journal Times was previously unable to contact, said he filed for the position but has since changed his mind.
The other two candidates vying for the 1st District aldermanic seat in Tuesday’s primary are incumbent Jeff Coe and challenger Susan Wagner. The two top finishers in the primary advance to the April 2 general election.
City Clerk Tara McMenamin said that once a candidate has filed their paperwork, they cannot be removed from the ballot unless they die. If Martin places either first or second in Tuesday’s primary, McMenamin said she would consult with the Wisconsin Election Commission on how to handle the situation.
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website: “The candidate can make a statement to notice the electors that (he/she) no longer wishes to seek the office by election, but (his/her) name will appear on the ballot. Should the candidate win the election, (he/she) may decline to hold the office.”
However, it was not clear as of Monday how exactly such a scenario should be handled in a primary.
The 1st District is bordered by the lake on the east side, roughly by Root River on the north and west, and in stair-step fashion by 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th streets on the south end, moving west in one-block increments and then south down to the next street.
There is also a primary Tuesday in the 13th District, where three candidates are vying for the City Council seat now held by Alderman James Morgenroth. They are Christina Seaman, Mark Balcer and Natalia Taft.
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms with an annual salary of $6,899.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.