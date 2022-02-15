 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

RUSD School Board: Only 27 votes separate leader and eliminated candidate

RACINE — Only 27 votes separated the top vote-getter in a Tuesday Racine Unified School Board primary election and the candidate eliminated from contention.

Tonya Evans, RUSD Board member representing District One

Evans
Theresa Villar, RUSD District One Candidate

Villar

Incumbent Tonya C. Evans, appointed to the School Board in December, will appear on the final ballot April 5. She received 224 votes, but that was the second-most among candidates. Receiving the most votes was Theresa F. Villar with 241.

Eliminated from the race, according to preliminary results published by Racine County Tuesday night, was Margaret Oliver, who received 214 votes.

Villar is a prosecutor with the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Evans is the bureau director of Milwaukee Enrollment Services for the State of Wisconsin.

