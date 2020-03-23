You are the owner of this article.
Ron Coutts seeks return to Caledonia Village Board, running against incumbent Fran Martin
Caledonia Village Board

CALEDONIA — Longtime Caledonia board member Ron Coutts is looking to return to the Village Board, after being voted out while serving as village president in 2013. He’s taking on Fran Martin for the trustee No. 4 seat in the April 7 municipal election. Martin, currently the only woman on the board, was first elected in 2018, defeating Trustee Ed Willing.

Due to the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak, clerks across the county as well as state officials are encouraging voters to absentee and early vote if possible.

Marc Silverman is challenging incumbent Trustee Dale Stillman for the trustee No. 2 post. They will be profiled in a separate report. Incumbent Lee Wishau is unopposed for the trustee No. 6 post.

Trustee seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,600.

What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?

Ron Coutts

Coutts

Coutts: The consolidation of fire service is very important so that we continue keeping the quality service that we are receiving now ... I’m in favor of doing this, if it’s done right so that it helps our citizens as well as our firefighters to continue to keep the quality of service that we have.

The other concern I have is our community needs to support businesses coming to our community. I feel that were an island surrounded by other communities with businesses that are expanding ... We definitely need to sit down and work with businesses coming to our community so we can grow.

Fran Martin, Caledonia trustee, 2018 photo

Martin

Martin: Issue 1: The Foxconn-driven push to develop we anticipated on the I-94 corridor is not yet here. The village borrowed over $42 million to bring water and sewer there. We need to be open to at all possible development there, and work harder and smarter to encourage it.

Issue 2: I support our fire chief’s view that Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Caledonia Departments can work out details (to merge fire departments) if the village boards work out reasonable terms. We need to move forward for better service with no increase in cost.

Issue 3: I’ve urged policy changes for open government with maximum input from citizens.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

Coutts: I served Caledonia for 20 years as the village president, village trustee, and town supervisor. I have been involved in a number of contracts with sewer and water, boarder agreements, joint dispatch, joint fire station in Franksville, working with municipalities with Raymond, Yorkville, Mount Pleasant, City of Racine and Oak Creek.

Martin: Boards need a variety of backgrounds and experience to make the best decisions, representing the whole community. I’m the only trustee with independent business experience — neither government nor corporate — and the only woman. I spent 30 plus years as an attorney in my own successful small business, alone and as a partner. I use that experience as a trustee.

I analyze issues, research facts, propose viewpoints, suggest and negotiate on Board decisions. I don’t march in lockstep. I think independently, always mindful of taxes and quality of life.

Ron Coutts

AGE: 74

ADDRESS: 609 Kentwood Drive

OCCUPATION: Retired Racine firefighter/ lieutenant

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Caledonia village president for 6 years, trustee for 8 years, town supervisor for 6 years

EDUCATION: Associate degree in fire science from Gateway Technical College; bachelor of science in fire science management from Southern Illinois University.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Caledonia committees (finance for 15 years; public works for 8; parks and joint park for 3; planning and zoning for 12; utility district for 6; community development authority for 6; legislative licensing for 8; personnel for 10; planning for 10), Caledonia Historical Society executive committee for seven years; Real Racine for 27 years with 26 years on Executive Board; St. Rita's Church Fish Fry volunteer for 19 years

Fran Martin

AGE: 78

ADDRESS: 5630 Five Mile Road

OCCUPATION: Retired private practice attorney

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Caledonia trustee for two years

EDUCATION: Bachelor of science from UW-Madison, masters of science from UW-Milwaukee; juris doctorate (law degree) with honors from Marquette University Law School.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Caledonia Conservancy, volunteered for more than 20 years, served as president and board and committee member; chair of Caledonia Community Development Authority since 2015; pro bono legal work in Milwaukee; Board of Attorneys Professional Responsibility member in the 1990s

