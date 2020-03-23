Ron Coutts seeks return to Caledonia Village Board, running against incumbent Fran Martin

CALEDONIA — Longtime Caledonia board member Ron Coutts is looking to return to the Village Board, after being voted out while serving as village president in 2013. He’s taking on Fran Martin for the trustee No. 4 seat in the April 7 municipal election. Martin, currently the only woman on the board, was first elected in 2018, defeating Trustee Ed Willing.

Due to the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak, clerks across the county as well as state officials are encouraging voters to absentee and early vote if possible.

Marc Silverman is challenging incumbent Trustee Dale Stillman for the trustee No. 2 post. They will be profiled in a separate report. Incumbent Lee Wishau is unopposed for the trustee No. 6 post.

Trustee seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,600.

What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?