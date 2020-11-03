Robin Vos wins Assembly race, says 'This is repudiation of Tony Evers' leadership style'

Moments later, Vos said: “Republicans versus Democrats: people are sick of that.”

Due to loud criticism of how the Wisconsin Legislature handled the coronavirus pandemic — with Republican leadership getting the Safer at Home order overturned and opposing statewide mandates — Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, thought he had a chance to win the district in an upset.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, Jacobsen called on his supporters to continue keeping the pressure on Vos and the rest of the state's Republican leadership. "The past few months and especially the last few weeks have been a wild ride, to say the least, and I want to take a minute to thank every one of you who has believed in this campaign and given their time, energy and resources. With your help, elected or not, you have created change. My opponent is well and truly scared that voters have opened their eyes to his years of empty promises to the hardworking people of Wisconsin.

"No matter the outcome of this election or the next, keep making your officials work for you. Hold them accountable to their positions and make sure they are putting people ahead of their own interests."