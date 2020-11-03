Robin Vos declares win in Assembly race, says 'This is repudiation of Tony Evers' leadership style'

Moments later, Vos said: “Republicans versus Democrats: people are sick of that.”

Due to loud criticism of how the Wisconsin Legislature handled the coronavirus pandemic — with Republican leadership getting the Safer at Home order overturned and opposing statewide mandates — Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, thought he had a chance to win the district in an upset.

Jacobsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

But Vos — who has long preached having a strong relationship with his constituents and focused his campaign efforts on door knocking, not attack ads funded by the Democratic Party and its allies — will remain the representative of the district that has still never come close to voting him out.

In 15 years in state politics, this was the ugliest (and priciest) race Vos has ever been involved in. Both sides took out attack ads, something Vos said he has never done before.

Both sides blamed the other of falsehoods in their ads. Vos’s campaign altered a photo of Jacobsen to make it appear he was calling to “DEFUND THE POLICE.” But Vos took with ads saying he ignored the pandemic. Jacobsen’s campaign also purchased the URL RobinVos.com.