Robin Vos declares win in Assembly race, says 'This is repudiation of Tony Evers' leadership style'

Despite more than $700,000 (and perhaps more than $1 million) being spent by Democrats and allied groups to unseat him, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, believes he has held onto his seat against a second-consecutive challenge from Democrat Joel Jacobsen.
Of the attack ads and the election’s apparent outcome, Vos told The Journal Times “I am so gratified that the voters of Racine County saw through his BS.”
With an unofficial count from 15 out of 16 precincts showing Vos has won 58.8% of the vote, Vos declared victory in the contentious race for District 63. As of 10:40 p.m., however, the Associated Press had not yet officially called the race.
Vos, speaking over the phone with The Journal Times, said he was “so nervous” about the race considering how outspent he was. He added that he has never worked harder in an election since he first ran for the Assembly 15 years ago.
Not only did Vos thank voters in Racine County for looking past the advertising to re-elect him, he said he also thinks that his re-election and other right-leaning votes show that Wisconsin’s voters disapprove of Gov. Tony Evers’ leadership throughout the pandemic.
“He’s sitting in his basement, not unlike Joe Biden,” Vos said of Evers, who contributed funding to anti-Vos advertising. “This is repudiation of Tony Evers' leadership style ... He abjectly failed.”
Moments later, Vos said: “Republicans versus Democrats: people are sick of that.”
Due to loud criticism of how the Wisconsin Legislature handled the coronavirus pandemic — with Republican leadership getting the Safer at Home order overturned and opposing statewide mandates — Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, thought he had a chance to win the district in an upset.
Jacobsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.
But Vos — who has long preached having a strong relationship with his constituents and focused his campaign efforts on door knocking, not attack ads funded by the Democratic Party and its allies — will remain the representative of the district that has still never come close to voting him out.
In 15 years in state politics, this was the ugliest (and priciest) race Vos has ever been involved in. Both sides took out attack ads, something Vos said he has never done before.
Both sides blamed the other of falsehoods in their ads. Vos’s campaign altered a photo of Jacobsen to make it appear he was calling to “DEFUND THE POLICE.” But Vos took with ads saying he ignored the pandemic. Jacobsen’s campaign also purchased the URL RobinVos.com.
The Republican win helps prevent what could have been a power vacuum in Wisconsin’s legislative leadership. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald will be leaving his position after winning a seat in U.S. Congress, to be vacated by Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring after 40-plus years in Congress.
