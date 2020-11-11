Republicans’ search for election fraud in Wisconsin focuses on Milwaukee, Rock counties. Here's why

While no hard evidence yet presented of mass election fraud in the 2020 election, a Republican-led inquiry seeking to find out if the results showing Joe Biden won the election over Donald Trump are accurate has zeroed in on Milwaukee County and Rock County.

Background

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has called for the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to investigate Wisconsin's election.

"If there’s real evidence of fraud, I want it to come forward to be able to be investigated. If there’s not, it validates the process and we should be fully supportive of it," Vos stated Wednesday. "I would rather guarantee that everyone at the end of the day has certainty that the election was conducted fairly because we do a thorough investigation as opposed to trusting a bunch of bureaucrats in Madison saying, ‘Look, we did it just fine.’ "

Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, on Monday said that “If an investigation shows these actions affected the outcome of the election, we need to either declare this past election null and void and hold a new election or require our Electoral College Delegates to correct the injustice with their votes."

The inquiry hasn't sat well with Democrats.