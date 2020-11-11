Republicans’ search for election fraud in Wisconsin focuses on Milwaukee, Rock counties. Here's why

While no hard evidence yet presented of mass election fraud in the 2020 election, a Republican-led inquiry seeking to find out if the results showing Joe Biden won the election over Donald Trump are accurate has zeroed in on Milwaukee County and Rock County.
Background
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has called for the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to investigate Wisconsin's election.
"If there’s real evidence of fraud, I want it to come forward to be able to be investigated. If there’s not, it validates the process and we should be fully supportive of it," Vos stated Wednesday. "I would rather guarantee that everyone at the end of the day has certainty that the election was conducted fairly because we do a thorough investigation as opposed to trusting a bunch of bureaucrats in Madison saying, ‘Look, we did it just fine.’ "
Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, on Monday said that “If an investigation shows these actions affected the outcome of the election, we need to either declare this past election null and void and hold a new election or require our Electoral College Delegates to correct the injustice with their votes."
The inquiry hasn't sat well with Democrats.
"The comments by Speaker Vos, Rep. Sanfelippo and other Republicans, calling into question the integrity of our election, are a slap in the face to the hundreds of county and municipal clerks of both parties, staff members and volunteers who administered a smooth election process under difficult circumstances," Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said in a statement. "These clerks take their responsibilities very seriously; they should be thanked for the job they have done instead of thrown under the bus for political points. The actions of the state GOP seek to undermine President-elect Biden. They are dangerous and irresponsible and should be denounced by all democracy-loving Americans.”
Overall, Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, a 0.63-percentage-point win that would be difficult to overturn in a recount. Trump gained just 131 votes in a 2016 presidential recount.
There have been no confirmed reports of illegal voting. Wisconsin's top elections official, Meagan Wolfe, has said repeatedly that there were no problems with the election reported to her office and no complaints filed alleging any irregularities.
Milwaukee last to report
In Milwaukee, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has been among those who raised a concern about the City of Milwaukee’s absentee numbers being reported among the latest in Wisconsin: At around 4 a.m. the day after Election Day, 21 hours after polls opened and the counting of early ballots was allowed to begin.
Voters in Milwaukee already lean heavily in favor for Democrats. After Trump repeatedly discouraged absentee and mail-in voting, Biden was likely to take in a large proportion of the absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s most populous city.
In a Nov. 7 statement, Vos took issue with what he claimed was an “inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots.”
The late hour at which Milwaukee reported its absentee votes has been blamed on the Wisconsin statue that says early votes cannot be counted until polls open, a law that some clerks support while others oppose. Most states allow early ballots to be counted before Election Day.
"For the Speaker to separate out Milwaukee and insinuate that our election workers were not part of the well-trained and efficient operations that allowed Wisconsin to have election results in such a timely manner is absurd and insulting,” Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said in a statement last week to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Our Central Count was open, transparent, well-organized and made up of nearly 70 election workers from Representative Vos’s own Republican Party."
The City of Milwaukee “was incredibly efficient in that it was able count nearly 170,000 ballots in less than 24 hours,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said in an email to The Journal Times. "Unfortunately, Wisconsin state law prohibits municipal election officials from starting their count of absentee ballots until Election Day, which is why it took until 4 a.m. for the State’s largest municipality, Milwaukee, to finish counting nearly 170,000 absentee ballots.”
Not every Wisconsin city took so long to count its absentee ballots. Nearly 92% of the City of Madison’s 121,000 absentee ballots were counted by 6 p.m. on Election Day. The City of Racine reported all of its ballots hours before Milwaukee achieved the same.
Eric Trump eyes Rock County
Biden won Rock County by more than 9,500 votes. But near midnight on Election Day, the totals in that county as reported by The Associated Press were reversed to incorrectly show Trump ahead.
The AP quickly corrected the error, some 13 hours before AP ultimately projected the state as a win for Biden.
One of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, retweeted an article Monday from the right-wing site The Gateway Pundit about the vote flip. The article falsely claims that Trump won the county and because of it he should only be trailing Biden by about 1,500 votes statewide instead of around 20,500 votes.
“There was a brief technical error in AP’s collection of the vote count in Rock County, Wisconsin, that was quickly corrected,” said AP spokesman Patrick Maks. “AP has myriad checks and redundancies in place to ensure the integrity of the vote count reporting. We are confident in what we have delivered to customers.”
Final results posted on Rock County’s website, which the AP reported on Election Day, show Biden received 46,649 votes in Rock County while Trump received 37,133. Those results are consistent with 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Rock County by about 7,800 votes.
