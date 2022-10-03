Republican senator says he’s being stonewalled by Parole Commission. DOJ indicates he’s being impatient.

RACINE — A leading Republican state senator from Racine says he might sue the Wisconsin Parole Commission for documents, as an increasingly partisan election year battle escalates surrounding the state’s criminal justice system.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice told The Journal Times that Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, will be getting the documents he seeks sometime this week, slightly later than Wanggaard originally thought.

Wanggaard said he, along with state Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, in May requested a series of documents related to paroles in Wisconsin. Wanggaard is alleging the state agency is “stonewalling” Republicans.

Wanggaard, who chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, is blaming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration for paroles that Wanggaard finds objectionable — although Evers himself does not play a direct role in the Parole Commission.

The parole of killers and rapists who were convicted decades ago has become a central theme in Republican campaigns this year against Evers’ re-election bid and against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is trying to unseat two-term U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

After an initial request for records was filed by Bradley and Wanggaard in May, Wanggaard said, they received no communication from the Parole Commission until last week. Wanggaard said he expected to receive the requested documents by Friday, but only received part of them.

In a statement Monday, Wanggaard noted that “others” — namely the conservative outlet WisconsinRightNow.com — have already received documents that Wanggaard requested, and that those documents still have not been received by Wanggaard. The document that WisconsinRightNow requested and received but Wanggaard has not, according to Wanggaard’s office, was a listing of those paroled since 2014.

“This is outrageous! Public record advocates and people who support open government should be enraged,” Wanggaard said in a statement. “These documents have been given to other requestors, but the Evers administration is taking almost five months to give them to the Legislature. That’s not how the law works.”

A spokesman for Evers could not be reached for comment Monday.

“What are they hiding?” Wanggaard continued. “Why are they delaying? What don’t they want people to know? The public has a right to these documents. I have a right to these documents. I will not drop this.”

Wanggaard said he plans to meet with Senate leadership in the coming days to discuss “possible legal action.”

In the 2018 governor’s race, then-Gov. Scott Walker ran a television ad saying that Evers’ general support for cutting the prison population in half would result in the release of “felons who’ve committed rape, assault, robbery and even kidnapping.”

“That’s a lie. I never said that,” Evers said at the time in response. “We will not release violent criminals.”

Wanggaard’s office said it still has not received documents related to Douglas Balsewicz, a man whose parole was approved then in a rare move revoked May 13. The revocation came after Evers pressured then-Parole Commission Chairman John Tate II to reconsider. The revocation could open up the state to a lawsuit it would likely lose should Balsewicz seek to have his parole reinstated, Tate said.

Balsewicz was convicted for killing his wife in front of their children in 1997. Tate, who is also president of the Racine City Council, soon after resigned from the Parole Commission at Evers’ request after revoking the approval of Balsewicz’s parole.

Republican gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels, who is running against Evers in the Nov. 8 election, has called for the governor to stop all paroles in Wisconsin through the end of 2022, which would not be legal; only ceasing discretionary paroles would be possible. Taylor Wishau, a Republican elected to the Racine County Board and Burlington Area School Board, said in a public statement last month to Evers, “I have zero faith in your ability, governor, to ensure our communities across Wisconsin will remain safe from these individuals,” referring to those typically older convicts being allowed to leave prison after serving more than two decades behind bars.

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.