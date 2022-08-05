 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LT. GOV.

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor announces host of endorsements from Racine County

RACINE — Will Martin, a candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor who has lived in Racine since 2019, announced a slew of endorsements Friday from area officials who back his campaign.

The slate of candidates seeking to be Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, the state's second-highest-ranking elected official, is loaded: with eight Republicans and two Democrats appearing on Aug. 9 primary election ballots.

On Friday, Martin announced he had been endorsed by the following:

  • Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
  • Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson
  • Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave
  • Claude Lois, former City of Burlington mayor and current Mount Pleasant Foxconn/Tax Incremental District No. 5 project manager
  • Jean Jacobson, Town of Norway chair and former Racine County executive
  • William McReynolds, former Racine County sheriff and former Racine County executive
  • Thomas Roanhouse, Racine County Board chairman
  • Thomas Kramer, Racine County Board vice chairman
  • Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president
  • Steve Wicklund, Union Grove village president
  • Don Houston, Waterford village president

Martin has built his campaign around experience in both the public and private sectors, as well as reaching across the aisle. He had positions in the administrations of the last two Republicans Wisconsin elected governor, Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, and also has worked for the City of Racine under Democratic leadership.

He currently is the owner of a Racine-based private equity fund.

Statements

SCHMALING: "I'm all in for Will Martin as our next lieutenant governor! Will Martin agrees with me the fundamental role of government is the protection of its people! A true supporter of law enforcement is needed in Madison!"

JACOBSON: "No other candidate for the position has the background and extremely broad understanding of how things need to be changed to better serve our citizens."

McREYNOLDS: "Will Martin brings a much-needed blend of experience in both the public and private sectors, having led major reforms and initiatives for both Govs. Thompson and Walker, as well as having run his own business. I have no doubt he is the right person to be Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor."

DeGROOT: "Will Martin is an unheralded guy who simply rolls up his sleeves and gets the job done. He is a high-performance doer who walks the talk. I'm proud to endorse Will for lieutenant governor."

